The time for the friendly match between the Azerbaijan national football team and the Hungary national football team has now been announced, Azernews reports.

This exciting game is scheduled to take place on June 10, and it will begin at 20:00.

Fans can look forward to an evening full of soccer action.

The match will be held at the Liv Bona Dea Arena, which will provide a great venue for supporters to cheer on their teams.

It's a wonderful opportunity for both squads to showcase their skills and prepare for upcoming competitions.

Be sure to mark your calendars and get ready for an entertaining encounter!

AFFA is responsible for organising football leagues and tournaments in Azerbaijan, including the national league and the cup competitions. They also take care of the national football teams, including the men's and women's teams.

The organisation works to promote football in the country, helping to develop young players and improve the quality of the sport.

AFFA is a member of FIFA (the international football federation) and UEFA (the European football federation), which means it can participate in international competitions.

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup.