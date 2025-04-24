Scoop Wholefoods Launches E-Commerce & Delivery Service In Dubai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainable Living Has Never Been EasierDubai's favourite destination for conscious shopping just got a digital upgrade. Scoop Wholefoods, the Spring Souk staple known for its organic pantry staples, refillable essentials and zero-waste ethos, has officially launched its online store and home delivery service, now live at .Now delivering across Dubai, the platform brings Scoop's best-selling range - including healthy snacks, organic pantry refills and non-toxic home cleaning products - straight to your door. Whether you are making lunchbox swaps for your children or ditching harsh chemicals for cleaner home routines, Scoop makes the transition simple, stylish and safe for the whole family.At the heart of Scoop is a commitment to sourcing only the highest-quality ingredients - free from pesticides, preservatives and unnecessary additives. Everything is carefully curated to be as delicious as it is nourishing, making Scoop a go-to for health-conscious shoppers who don't want to compromise on taste or values.Co-founded by Viktoria Pilinko and Iryna Nestsiarovich, best friends who met while working at Google in Singapore, Scoop was born out of a shared passion for clean, conscious living. What began as a vision to make sustainable shopping both beautiful and accessible has grown into one of the city's most trusted destinations for mindful retail.“We created Scoop to reimagine what grocery shopping could feel like - elevated, ethical, and exciting,” says co-founder Viktoria Pilinko.“Now, with our e-commerce launch, we are making that experience available to even more people across Dubai.”“We have always believed that sustainable living should be convenient, not complicated,” adds co-founder Iryna Nestsiarovich.“This online launch is our way of helping families and individuals make better everyday choices - wherever they are in the city.”Whether you are topping up on almonds, swapping to plant-based laundry powder, or browsing Scoop's growing collection of conscious lifestyle goods, your eco-friendly shopping list just got a whole lot easier to tick off.Scoop Wholefoods is now online and delivering across Dubai. Less packaging. More purpose. Welcome to the future of conscious shopping.For more information, visit Scoop Wholefoods located in the Springs Souk or follow @scoopwholefoods_ae on Instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L'AppannaFounder and CEO, L'Atelier Consulting Email: ...Phone: +971 555163914About SCOOP WholefoodsScoop Wholefoods Dubai is a leading destination for organic, sustainable, and nutrient-rich foods, dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through natural and ethically sourced products. Founded by Iryna Nestsiarovich and Viktoria Pilinko, the brand offers a carefully curated selection of wholefoods, superfoods and pantry essentials, free from artificial additives and preservatives. With a strong focus on wellness and sustainability, Scoop Wholefoods Dubai encourages mindful eating by providing bulk-buy options, plastic-free packaging and eco-friendly alternatives.From organic grains and activated nuts to gut-friendly fermented foods and natural beauty products, the store is a one-stop shop for health-conscious consumers seeking clean, high-quality ingredients. Located in the heart of Dubai, Scoop Wholefoods is committed to supporting the community with educational workshops, expert guidance and a holistic approach to nutrition.

