CWC Resolution Demands Probe Into Intelligence Failure Behind Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Expressing deep shock and condemnation of the heinous terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met on Thursday, said in its resolution that there is a need to analyse the intelligence failure and security lapses that led to the attack.

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory -- an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated,” the CWC in its resolution said.

The Congress Working Committee also said that the terrorists targeted Hindus particularly, to inflame passions in the country.

“The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity,” the CWC said in a resolution.

The CWC blamed Pakistan for the attack and said,“This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity.”

The CWC also paid tribute to the local pony handlers and tourist guides -- one of whom was martyred while trying to protect tourists.“Their selfless act,” the party said,“was a testament to the enduring spirit of India.”

The CWC also flagged concerns over the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the country. It urged the government to implement robust, transparent, and proactive security measures without delay to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and the tourism-dependent local population.

While acknowledging the widespread condemnation of the massacre from political parties and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress criticized the BJP for allegedly using the tragedy to stoke division.“It is deeply disturbing that the BJP, through its official and proxy social media handles, is exploiting this national tragedy to sow discord and polarization -- at a time when unity is the need of the hour,” the party said.