UN Confirms Dedication to Peace in Sudan
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, received a communiqué from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the organization's continued involvement in fostering stability in Sudan.
The message was presented during a meeting in the eastern city of Port Sudan.
This discussion included UN Special Envoy Ramtane Lamamra and Sudan’s Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Idris Ismail, as confirmed by a statement released by the Sovereignty Council.
During a press conference, Ismail reported that Lamamra had relayed Guterres’ message, which emphasized the United Nations' function in Sudan throughout both periods of conflict and peace.
In the meeting, Al-Burhan reaffirmed “Sudan’s confidence in the significant role played by the United Nations in addressing the country’s issues,” highlighting the government’s endorsement of the UN’s contribution toward fostering peace and stability.
He also reiterated Sudan’s willingness to “facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need.”
Lamamra, in turn, conveyed optimism that Sudan would soon witness comprehensive peace and lasting stability.
He noted that such progress would allow the country to harness its national capabilities for rebuilding efforts and ensure citizens receive a dignified life and essential services.
