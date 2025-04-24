Malaysia Airlines Becomes Fastest Growing Global Airline Brand Airasia Ascends Two Ranks Upward

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines has been named as the world's fastest-growing airline brand in the latest Airlines 50 2025 report, as published by Brand Finance, a London-based brand valuation consultancy. The company announced this and revealed notable key figures from the report in a release on April 22.

According to the report, Malaysia Airlines has placed itself at the 45th position on the ranking. The carrier's brand value has increased to USD 607 million, up by 209%. Brand Finance recognized "fleet renewal initiatives, strategic route realignments, a commitment to digital transformation, and international expansions" as the key factors to fuel this growth.

The Malaysian flag carrier has also scored 78.2 out of 100 on the Brand Strength Index (BSI) and received an AA+ brand strength rating. Research data from the consultancy attributed these achievements to high levels of consideration, preference, and word-of-mouth recognition in its home market, reflecting the operator's strong domestic loyalty and trust.

Another Malaysian airline, low-cost carrier AirAsia, has ascended two steps ahead to secure its position at 24th place, raising its brand value by 66% to USD 1.9 billion. Brand Finance believes this growth reflects AirAsia's strong financial performance, bolstered by robust passenger load factors achieved through increased operational capacity and a corresponding rise in passenger volumes. Moreover, the budget airline's strategic network expansion with new services to Chongqing in China and Nairobi in Kenya and an increase in frequencies to major destinations to meet peak travel season demands further contributed to its positive growth trajectory.

Air Asia also ranked as the 11th strongest global airline brand, with a BSI score of 84.2 out of 100 and an AAA- brand strength rating.

As a part of the Airlines 50 2025 report, Brand Finance has published a sub-ranking titled "Airports 25 2025." Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) has ranked as the seventh strongest global brand, with its value rising by 83% to USD 184 million, with a BSI score of 80.3/100 and an AAA- brand strength rating.

