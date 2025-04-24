Qatar Airways To Offer Travel Packages For FIFA World Cup 2026

Dhaka: Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure arm of Qatar Airways, is set to roll out exclusive travel packages for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, which will be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Billed as the biggest tournament in the competition's history, the 2026 edition will feature 48 teams and more than 104 matches across 16 host cities.

The packages will offer fans a comprehensive travel experience, including international and domestic flights, four- and five-star hotel accommodations, intercity transfers, airport and stadium transport, and official match tickets.

This marks the first opportunity for football fans and sports enthusiasts worldwide to secure their place at the landmark event.

Qatar Airways is the Official Global Airline Partner of FIFA for a multiyear partnership extending till 2030, committed to delivering excellence in connecting millions of fans seamlessly through Qatar Airways expansive network and world-class loyalty programme and hospitality.

As the official Global Airline partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, following the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, Qatar Airways Holidays serves as the authorised travel package provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM and will launch these packages in phases in the build up to the tournament next year.

Qatar Airways Holidays and Discover Qatar Senior Vice President, Mr. Steven Reynolds, said:“We are proud to be the authorised travel package provider of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, and we are committed to delivering exceptional packages that will support fans from across the world in seamlessly traveling to and experiencing this highly anticipated tournament and world's most renowned football spectacle.

Our packages facilitate fans at every touchpoint from the moment they leave their homes until they arrive at the match. Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can also collect Avios on these packages for future travel plans. This is a great time to register interest for the packages, so fans and enthusiasts around the world can be notified when the packages become available.”

Offered on a first-come, first-served basis, these packages provide convenience and accessibility through Qatar Airways Holidays' user-friendly booking platform.

Since May 2017, Qatar Airways has been an integral part of FIFA's global initiatives and continues to play a vital role in the development of football worldwide.

The partnership with FIFA World Cup 2026TM is part of Qatar Airways' portfolio of high-profile global sports partnerships, including the likes of UEFA, AFC, Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), FC Internazionale Milano, Tennis Legend – Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Formula 1®, MotoGP, the IRONMAN Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), French Rugby Team – Section Paloise, The British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, The Brooklyn Nets NBA Team, and multiple other disciplines including Australian football, equestrian, motor racing, padel, squash, and tennis.

To register interest and get notified about the launch of the packages, visit: qatarairways/fifa26

