Brazilian Real Holds Firm As Trade Winds Shift And Rates Bite
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) News from Brazil's central bank and global commodity markets sets the tone for the Brazilian real this week. On April 24, 2025, the real trades at 5.7044 per dollar, its strongest in nearly three weeks.
This follows a modest 0.26% gain on April 23, when the real closed at 5.7041 per dollar. The currency's recent stability comes after months of volatility, which saw rates swing between 5.63 and 6.01 in April alone.
Several factors shape this resilience. Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark Selic rate to 14.25% in March, with another hike expected in May. Policymakers respond to inflation, now at 5.48% year-on-year, and global uncertainties.
The bank's hawkish stance keeps the real attractive for carry trades, as the interest rate gap with the US remains wide. The US Federal Reserve holds rates at 4.5%, which encourages capital to seek higher yields in Brazil.
Trade flows also play a crucial role. China's ongoing trade dispute with the US, marked by tariffs now averaging 147.6% on US goods, drives Chinese demand toward Brazil.
In 2024, China increased soybean imports from Brazil by 28%, while cutting US purchases by nearly a third. Brazilian corn exports to China also surged, overtaking the US for the first time.
These shifts boost Brazil's current account and support the real. On the domestic front, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin's call for balanced engagement with both China and the US reassures exporters.
Brazil Macro & Market Snapshot
Brazil's renewed push for the Mercosur-EU trade deal further signals commitment to open markets, despite looming political uncertainties ahead of the 2026 elections.
The real 's recent stability masks underlying pressures. High interest rates and inflation weigh on economic growth, which analysts expect to slow to 1.6% in 2025.
Fiscal challenges persist, as public debt rises and the government faces calls for more spending to offset a cooling economy. The central bank's aggressive rate hikes aim to anchor inflation expectations, but risks remain if fiscal policy falters.
Technical indicators show the real consolidating gains after a sharp rally. The currency trades near its 50-hour and 200-hour moving averages, with support at 5.68 and resistance at 5.75.
Volatility has declined, but the market remains sensitive to global headlines and domestic policy shifts.
ETF flows reflect shifting risk appetite. On April 22, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of $912 million-over 500 times the 2025 daily average.
This surge signals renewed investor interest in risk assets. While not directly linked to the real, these flows highlight the broader trend of capital moving into emerging markets.
Brazil's story is not one of unbridled optimism. The real's strength reflects a mix of high rates, strong commodity flows, and shifting global trade patterns.
As the second half of 2025 approaches, the focus will remain on inflation, fiscal stability, and the durability of Brazil's export engine. The real's fate will hinge on how these forces play out in the months ahead.
