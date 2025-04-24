403
Eurozone Witnesses Growth in Trade Surplus
(MENAFN) In February, the eurozone experienced a notable increase in its foreign trade surplus, reaching EURO24 billion EURO27.4 billion), compared to EURO21.7 billion during the same month in 2024.
This rise reflects stronger trading performance across the region, based on figures published by Eurostat on Wednesday.
Exports from the eurozone climbed to EURO 248.7 billion, representing a 6.2 percent year-on-year increase in February.
At the same time, imports rose to EURO 224.7 billion, up by 5.7 percent. These figures suggest robust commercial activity within and outside the bloc, contributing to a healthier trade surplus.
For the January to February period, cumulative exports amounted to EURO480.9 billion, while total imports reached EURO456.1 billion, underscoring a consistent upward trend in both outbound and inbound trade.
From a broader European Union perspective, the trade balance in goods also registered a surplus of EURO23 billion in February, an improvement over the EURO21.8 billion reported in the same month of 2024.
EU exports came to EURO225.4 billion, while imports were recorded at EURO202.4 billion, indicating a steady expansion in trade volume across the continent.
