Erdogan Addresses Children’s Role in Building Brighter Future
(MENAFN) During a speech delivered at the 47th International Children’s Festival organized by TRT, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about the positive impact children will have on the world, even amid the presence of “evil and wrongdoing.”
The event was held in celebration of April 23, which marks National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.
Leader Erdogan extended his congratulations to all children across Turkey and the globe, emphasizing the significance of this day.
He honored the memory of “our founding father Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk,” acknowledging Ataturk’s dedication of this national holiday to children.
Erdogan also paid tribute to “all our statesmen, martyrs, and veterans” for their service and sacrifices.
Highlighting Turkey’s commitment to international friendship, Erdogan noted that the country has welcomed over 130,000 children from 120 different nations to take part in these festivities over the years.
He expressed his heartfelt wish that the happiness they experience today remains with them always: “I hope the joy you feel today never fades and that smiles never leave your faces throughout your lives.”
Erdogan concluded his address with a message of encouragement and hope.
He said that the aspirations that have been arduously pursued and partially achieved through great determination and perseverance will ultimately be realized by the younger generation: “In short, the rest of the dreams that we have fought so hard for and brought to a certain point through struggle and sacrifice—those dreams will be turned into reality by you.”
