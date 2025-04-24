OPEC+ Faces Internal Strain As Oil Price War Looms

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tensions between OPEC+ members are escalating, with Kazakhstan's defiance in adhering to production quotas leading to renewed volatility in the global oil market. This clash, stemming from the group's efforts to enforce stricter production controls, has driven a fresh downturn in crude oil prices. Kazakhstan's resistance to cuts is threatening to ignite a price war, undermining the coalition's broader strategy of stabilising global oil prices.

Since early April, OPEC+ has faced mounting internal disagreements. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has been a vocal proponent of reducing output to manage supply levels and prop up global prices. Despite these efforts, Kazakhstan, a key member of the group, has been ramping up production, disregarding the agreed-upon targets. This has sparked anger within the alliance, leading to increasing fears that the tension could spill over into a broader conflict that could destabilise oil prices.

Kazakhstan, a nation with some of the largest oil reserves outside the Middle East, has shown little inclination to cut production in line with OPEC+'s mandates. The country's oil output has remained at a steady pace, despite significant pressure from fellow members. According to sources close to the situation, Kazakhstan's production figures continue to exceed its agreed limits, a move which many analysts view as an attempt to capture greater market share amid fluctuating demand.

This defiance comes at a time when OPEC+ had initially signalled a coordinated effort to tighten global oil supply. The group had hoped to stabilise crude prices, which had been recovering from the initial shocks of the pandemic. However, Saudi Arabia, which holds substantial sway within the organisation, has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of adherence to the production quotas set in place. The country had hoped that the implementation of these quotas would lead to a steady increase in oil prices, benefiting both the global economy and the kingdom's fiscal goals.

However, as the stalemate continues, the oil market has reacted with alarm. A fresh wave of price reductions was triggered this week, with crude futures seeing a notable drop. Experts warn that if Kazakhstan continues to defy the production targets, the resulting over-supply could drive down prices even further, potentially triggering a price war within the alliance. This would undermine the collective objectives of OPEC+, which has long sought to manage oil prices through coordinated supply cuts.

The impact of this growing rift is not limited to OPEC+ members alone. Global oil markets, already beset by concerns over slowing demand and potential economic slowdowns in major consumer countries, are now facing the additional uncertainty of internal discord within the group. Oil prices have fluctuated sharply in the last few days, with analysts predicting further volatility in the near term. The uncertainty surrounding Kazakhstan's compliance with the quotas only adds to the growing list of concerns for investors and market observers.

This internal friction also raises questions about the future cohesion of the OPEC+ group. Kazakhstan's continued resistance to the agreed production levels suggests that the group's influence over global oil prices may be waning. The country's actions reflect a broader shift in the global energy landscape, with some members questioning the value of adhering to a collective strategy that may not always align with their national interests. This dynamic is further complicated by the global shift towards renewable energy and the diminishing influence of oil-producing nations in shaping global energy policies.

OPEC+ had hoped that the price fluctuations in 2023 would be a temporary disruption, with the group planning to implement tighter production cuts to ensure long-term price stability. However, Kazakhstan's actions have now placed the group's unity under significant strain. With the potential for a price war looming, the group faces a difficult challenge in balancing the competing interests of its members while maintaining its influence over global oil markets.

As the situation develops, the global oil market remains on edge. Traders are keeping a close watch on any further developments from OPEC+ meetings, as well as the actions of individual members like Kazakhstan. The outcome of this internal dispute could have far-reaching implications not just for oil prices, but also for the broader energy market as a whole. While some argue that this may signal the beginning of the end for OPEC+'s dominance, others suggest that the alliance could still find a way to resolve its differences, albeit with a shift in strategy that accommodates the growing tensions between its members.

