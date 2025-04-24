How The Swiss Militia System Strengthens Civic Identity And Attracts The Privileged Into Politics

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Unique to Swiss democracy, the militia principle brings citizens and government closer, but it also creates what some call“social discrimination”. This content was published on April 24, 2025 - 09:00 7 minutes

In Switzerland, some people have reportedly moved away from home because they had been elected to office against their willExternal link . Refusing to serve is punishable by an up to CHF5,000 ($6,000) fine. This so called“obligation to accept office” is the most extreme form of the country's militia principle.

Nevertheless, being elected to local office against one's will is still possible in some cantons. It's an oddity of the Swiss political system, albeit a rare one.

What is the Swiss militia system?

The term“militia system” is used only in Swiss democracy. It reflects the idea that citizens should assume public responsibilities: in fire brigades, as lay judges, on school boards, or in parliament.

The militia principle is considered“the gold standard of participation” in Switzerland, as political scientists Markus Freitag, Pirmin Bundi and Martina Flick Witzig put it in their book, Milizarbeit in der SchweizExternal link (Militia Work in Switzerland). Most public offices come with only low compensation – a stark contrast to the country's generally high salaries.

The underlying idea is that citizens who take on social and political responsibility of their own accord – while remaining active in their professions – can make more independent decisions. They are financially independent of the office, which should support this. Their real-world perspective, with (hopefully) experience in the private sector also helps curb the growth of bureaucracy.

At the same time, the militia system is designed to prevent a widening gap between the public and political spheres. When citizens themselves shoulder the political responsibility, it can foster a sense of closeness and belonging. And the Swiss who do not hold office can help shape policy, thanks to initiatives and referendums.

For all its advantages, the militia system often leads to a structural bias: those who take positions of political responsibility are those who are financially well-off and have ample free time. As political scientists Wolf Linder and Sean Müller explain,“unpaid or only partially paid work leads to social discrimination that is often overlooked”.

There are also differences in gender representation, which some attribute to the militia principle. In 2020, just 0.5% of women volunteered in political roles, compared with 1.7% of men.

