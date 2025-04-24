MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Top 20 industrial software suppliers: There's an app for that

April 24, 2025 by Mark Allinson

As the manufacturing sector transforms under the weight of digitalisation, software has become just as critical as machines on the factory floor.

Industrial companies are increasingly reshaping themselves as software-driven organizations, not only offering physical products but also integrated digital solutions that optimize everything from design and planning to execution and maintenance.

This trend is far from new, but it is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. The growing reliance on software platforms such as PLM, MES, SCADA, ERP, and factory automation systems is fueling the evolution of smart factories and the wider Industry 4.0 movement.

In fact, Bosch recently said it aims to generate over €1 billion annually from its factory software business, something it has done previously, highlighting how vital this segment has become.



PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) : Software that manages product data throughout its lifecycle-from concept and design to production and end-of-life.

MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems) : Bridges the gap between the shop floor and business systems, helping manufacturers monitor and control real-time production.

SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) : A system used to monitor and control industrial processes remotely, often in large-scale facilities.

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) : Integrates core business functions such as inventory, procurement, and accounting. Factory Automation Systems : Encompass various software and hardware tools that automate manufacturing processes, improve efficiency, and reduce human intervention.

What are these apps?

This shift toward industrial software is also creating high-quality employment opportunities in areas like software engineering, AI integration, systems analysis, and more – challenging the stereotype that industrial work is solely manual.

Below is a list of 20 of the world's leading industrial software suppliers, each contributing unique capabilities to the smart manufacturing revolution.

1. Siemens Digital Industries Software

Key Products: Teamcenter, NX, MindSphere, Simatic IT

Siemens leads the pack with a comprehensive portfolio spanning PLM, MES, and industrial IoT. MindSphere, its cloud-based IoT platform, connects physical assets to digital insights.

2. Bosch Rexroth

Key Products: ctrlX AUTOMATION, Nexeed

Bosch is doubling down on software with its open automation platform ctrlX and the Nexeed Industrial Application System, which targets logistics and manufacturing optimization.

3. Rockwell Automation

Key Products: FactoryTalk, Arena Simulation

Rockwell offers strong MES and SCADA capabilities, especially for discrete manufacturing and process industries.

4. Schneider Electric

Key Products: EcoStruxure, AVEVA software suite

With its acquisition of AVEVA, Schneider now offers powerful tools for digital twin modeling, asset performance, and energy management.

5. Dassault Systèmes

Key Products: CATIA, DELMIA, ENOVIA, 3DEXPERIENCE

A global leader in PLM, Dassault Systèmes helps industries design, simulate, and manage complex products and systems.

6. PTC

Key Products: ThingWorx, Creo, Windchill

PTC integrates IoT and AR into traditional PLM workflows, allowing real-time system monitoring and augmented training.

7. Honeywell Process Solutions

Key Products: Experion PKS, Uniformance Suite

Honeywell excels in process automation, providing integrated control and optimization for the oil, gas, and chemical sectors.

8. ABB

Key Products: ABB Ability, 800xA DCS

ABB combines industrial automation with advanced control systems and cloud-based analytics.

9. GE Vernova (formerly GE Digital)

Key Products: Proficy, Predix

GE's software platforms focus on data-driven operations in power generation, manufacturing, and utilities.

10. Mitsubishi Electric

Key Products: iQ Works, MELSEC engineering tools

Offers integrated solutions for factory automation with strong SCADA and motion control components.

11. Yokogawa Electric

Key Products: CENTUM VP, Exaquantum

Strong in process industries, Yokogawa provides advanced SCADA and DCS solutions for continuous manufacturing.

12. Emerson Electric

Key Products: DeltaV, Plantweb Digital Ecosystem

Emerson's offerings cater to process optimization, safety systems, and predictive maintenance.

13. Autodesk

Key Products: AutoCAD, Fusion 360

While better known for design, Autodesk's tools are widely used for industrial planning, simulation, and visualization.

14. Hexagon AB

Key Products: HxGN Smart Manufacturing, CAM software

Hexagon specializes in metrology and simulation software that supports precision engineering and digital twins.

15. Fanuc

Key Products: FIELD system

Fanuc's software platforms integrate data analytics and machine learning for CNC and robotic systems.

16. Beckhoff Automation

Key Products: TwinCAT

Beckhoff offers PC-based control technology and real-time software solutions for industrial automation.

17. Omron

Key Products: Sysmac Studio

Omron's automation software integrates control, safety, and vision systems for intelligent manufacturing.

18. SAP

Key Products: SAP Digital Manufacturing, S/4HANA

SAP provides robust ERP solutions and MES tools, widely adopted across industries for enterprise-wide integration.

19. AspenTech

Key Products: AspenONE

AspenTech focuses on asset optimization and process modeling, particularly in energy and chemicals.

20. COPA-DATA

Key Products: zenon Software Platform

An emerging player offering SCADA and HMI tools for energy and manufacturing sectors with a strong UX emphasis.

The software revolution

As software becomes the backbone of industrial growth, companies that once focused exclusively on hardware are increasingly turning to code.

Industry 4.0 – with its vision of connected, intelligent production systems – relies on these platforms to unlock productivity, sustainability, and competitive advantage.

This software revolution not only enhances manufacturing performance but also shifts the nature of industrial employment, creating a demand for digital skills across disciplines. The future factory is not just smart – it's software-defined.