Foreign Aid Cuts Cripple Women's Business In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The suspension of international aid and the cancellation of key projects have severely impacted women-run businesses in western Herat, forcing many workshops to reduce staff or shut down entirely.

A number of women entrepreneurs in Herat say the suspension of operations by several international organizations that supported women, along with the cancellation of key humanitarian projects in Afghanistan, has dealt a serious blow to women-led businesses and industries in the region.

Women involved in handicrafts, garment production, and other small enterprises told Pajhwok Afghan News that without international financial support, many workshops have been forced to either reduce staff or shut down entirely.

Lailuma Jahangiri, a 48-year-old carpet weaver, shared that with the help of an international organization, she launched a weaving workshop employing more than 40 women two years ago. Now, with that support discontinued, only 16 employees remain.

She attributed the reduction in staff directly to the withdrawal of aid from international organizations that previously championed women's economic empowerment.

Jahangiri underscored the urgency of restoring those programs, noting that demand for Afghan-made carpets has long been in decline, and without support, the situation has only worsened.

Other female business owners echoed her concerns, stressing that humanitarian support - especially for women - should not be caught in political crossfires.

Muslima Hajizada, who heads a women's clothing production workshop, said the suspension of US-funded aid had led to the shutdown of several international organizations' operations in Afghanistan. This, she explained, has had a ripple effect on the livelihoods of countless Afghan women and girls.

“In the current environment, where women already face restrictions in employment and education, halting international support only worsens their situation,” Hajizada said.

Her workshop had previously provided jobs for many young women who were denied access to education, as well as widows. Now, she fears she may not be able to continue without financial assistance.

Fatema Noori, another woman in carpet weaving, said she had recently opened a small workshop after years of honing her craft, but is now struggling to maintain operations due to a lack of financial backing.

She urged international organizations to renew their commitment to Afghan women.“With their support, women's economic activities can thrive - and we can stand on our own feet,” she said.

Officials at the Chamber of Commerce and Industries for Women in western Afghanistan also voiced serious concerns over the loss of international aid, particularly for women-run businesses. They warned that without renewed support, many women may be forced to abandon their work in small industries and handicrafts.

Behnaz Saljooqi, head of the chamber, said that despite increasing restrictions on women's access to work and education, interest in small businesses and handicrafts had grown significantly. In the last three years, the number of employed women in the western region has risen by 80 percent.

However, Saljooqi said the suspension of institutional support has caused widespread anxiety among working women.

Most of these women, she added, launched their businesses with minimal resources and are now in critical need of support to survive.

Following his inauguration, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending the funding and activities of international organizations for 90 days. This move led to the immediate halt of several US-funded projects - not just in Afghanistan, but in multiple countries.

Meanwhile, officials from Herat's Department of Commerce and Industry said they are working to fill the gap by supporting domestic production and fostering new investment opportunities aimed at boosting employment.

Mohammad Basheer Seerat, head of the department, said the government is prioritizing support for local factories and seeking to reduce reliance on imported goods.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to create an investor-friendly environment that supports national production and expands economic opportunities for Afghan citizens.

