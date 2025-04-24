403
UN Confirms Support for Peace Efforts in Sudan
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, received a communication from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasizing the international body’s commitment to aiding Sudan’s path toward peace.
This correspondence was handed over during a discussion in the eastern city of Port Sudan, where Al-Burhan met with UN Special Envoy Ramtane Lamamra.
The meeting was also attended by Sudan’s Acting Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Idris Ismail, based on an official release from the Sovereignty Council.
In a media briefing, Ismail stated that Lamamra brought forward Guterres’ message, which highlighted the involvement of the United Nations in Sudan throughout times of conflict and efforts toward harmony.
Al-Burhan used the occasion to restate “Sudan’s confidence in the significant role played by the United Nations in addressing the country’s issues,” according to the council’s declaration.
He emphasized “support for this role in achieving peace and security,” while also confirming Sudan’s openness to “facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to all those in need.”
Lamamra, in turn, shared optimism that a lasting and inclusive peace could be realized in Sudan.
He expressed hope that such stability would pave the way for harnessing domestic potential to rebuild the nation and ensure access to basic services and a dignified existence for its people.
