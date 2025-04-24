Apex Group Continues Growth Across Africa With New Office Opening In Tshwane

SOUTH AFRICA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apex Group, the leading global financial services provider, has unveiled its fifth South African office in Tshwane. This strategic move further underscores Apex Group's commitment to the region and follows shortly after the launch of the Rwanda office, bringing the total to eight offices across Africa.By opening an office in Tshwane, the nation's capital, and home to local universities, Apex Group not only can leverage top local talent, and provide an enhanced employee value proposition, but also service clients who are based in close proximity to the new office. Apex Group has established offices in five new jurisdictions in 2025 thus far, bringing the total footprint to 110+ offices, servicing US$3.4tn in assets under administration.Alan Keet, Regional Head of Africa at Apex Group, said:“I'm thrilled to launch a new office in South Africa. The new location is based in a high-profile commercial hub and strengthens our presence in the nation's capital city, reinforcing our long-term commitment to sustainable growth in the region.“It also brings us closer to top local talent and makes access easier for our staff, clients and our partners.”The new office will be home to 90 employees.-ends-About Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

