CMU-Q announces winners of Pi Day Math Competition 2025
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar – April 23, 2025 - Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, is pleased to announce the results of the annual Pi Day Mathematics Competition. For the third consecutive year, DPS Modern Indian School secured first place. Birla Public School placed second, Education City High School came in third, and Park House English School rounded out the top four.
Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, is a strong proponent of challenging students to explore math: “Mathematics is the foundation of computing, science, engineering, and artificial intelligence. I am so pleased to see students stretch their wings and solve really challenging problems. Congratulations to all of the participants.”
The Pi Day Mathematics Competition begins with a preliminary round in February, and students can compete in English or Arabic. The top four teams move on to the final round, held in March. This year, more than 300 students on 81 teams competed in the preliminary round.
A representative from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education attended the award ceremony to congratulate the teams.
Alfardan Group generously sponsored prizes for the winning teams through Tariqi, a scholarship program that has been supporting students in Qatar since 2006. Two representatives attended the ceremony to present the awards. “The Pi Day Math Competition is a fantastic initiative that encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills among the youth of Qatar, and we are proud to support this important endeavor”, said Sara Fahad Alfardan, Chief Communications and PR Officer at Alfardan Group.
Zelealem Yilma is an associate teaching professor of mathematics at CMU-Q, and the lead organizer of the event.
"Each year we are pleased to see the students of Qatar rise to the Pi Day Math Competition challenge. The final four teams were made up of very talented and really well-prepared students; they should all be very proud of their performances."
The Pi Day Math Competition is an annual event in Qatar, and all past question and answer sets are available in both English and Arabic as a teaching resource. Math enthusiasts worldwide celebrate Pi Day on March 14 (3/14). Pi is the symbol π, which represents the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14.
Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems. All four CMU-Q programs include courses in mathematics.
