Westar Conference Explores Religion, Power & Idolatry In America

- Dr. David Galston, Executive Director of the Westar InstituteTEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed Westar Institute, Home of the Jesus Seminar, will host its public Spring Conference from Thursday, May 29th to Saturday, May 31st, 2025, at the Hotel Indigo San Diego Gaslamp. This year's conference, titled "Power and Idolatry in America: The Crisis of Truth and the Worship of Deception," promises a thought-provoking exploration of critical issues facing contemporary society.The conference will feature a diverse lineup of events and distinguished speakers, including Dr. Gary Dorrien on the Social Gospel, Brandon Scott and John D. Caputo on the truth crisis in media, Karen Bray, Elijah Prewitt-Davis, and Jeffrey Robbins on the loss of democracy and idolatry, Chad Venters and Arthur Dewey on the Book of Revelation, and Dr. Rita Nakashima Brock on recovering Christianity's love for the Earth. The highly anticipated Christianity Seminar will also present its final report.Attendees can participate in engaging discussions, Q&A sessions, and the unique Westar Coffee House, blending arts and intellectual exploration. A special celebration will also honor the recent publications of Westar authors."In an age where truth feels increasingly fragile and the allure of deception is strong, it is crucial to critically examine the forces shaping our beliefs and actions," says Dr. David Galston, Executive Director of the Westar Institute.Featured Conference Events Include:- Scholars in the Fishbowl: Lively Q&A with Westar scholars (May 29)- The Social Gospel in Black and White, Then and Now: Featuring Dr. Gary Dorrien (May 29)- The Truth Crisis: A Discussion on How Media Shapes Religion: With Brandon Scott and John D. Caputo (May 30)- The Loss of Democracy: Idolatry and the Attraction of the Spectacle: With Karen Bray, Elijah Prewitt-Davis, and Jeffrey Robbins (May 30)- Jesus Christ! Is This the End? The Real and Fake Book of Revelation: With Chad Venters and Arthur Dewey (May 30)- Animating Creation: Why We Must Recover Christianity's Love for This Earth: Featuring Dr. Rita Nakashima Brock (May 30)- The Christianity Seminar: A Final Report on Our Findings: Presented by Jason BeDuhn, Nina Livesey, and Lillian Larson (May 31)- The Westar Coffee House: Arts and Entertainment Westar Style: With Executive Director David Galston and Board Chair Sarah Morice-Brubaker (May 31)- A Celebration of Westar Authors: Highlighting new works by David Galston, Jeffery Robbins, Nina Livesey, Joe Bessler, and Brandon Scott (May 31)The Conference Registration Includes all sessions (9 total) for a fee of $350. Complimentary coffee and tea and snacks will be available during the talks. Participants have the option to attend in person or via livestream.Registration Links:In-person (Conference Registration Only):Livestream:

