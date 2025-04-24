Flow Traders Leadership Update

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders Ltd. (Euronext: FLOW) announces that Mike Kuehnel has conveyed to the Board of Flow Traders Ltd. his intention not to seek re-election as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for another full term at the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM). He will leave Flow Traders at the end of August to pursue a new opportunity. To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Mike has agreed to be nominated for re-election as CEO at the upcoming AGM on 13 June 2025, with his renewed term extending until 31 August 2025. The Board has initiated a search for his successor.

Furthermore, Marc Jansen will be nominated for election as Executive Director of Flow Traders Ltd. at the forthcoming AGM. Marc has played an instrumental role in developing and expanding Flow Traders' trading footprint. He is also a current member of the Management Board of Flow Traders B.V., the firm's largest operating entity. In addition, Marc Jansen and Alex Kieft will be appointed as Co-Chief Trading Officers, effective immediately. They will jointly manage the Global Trading Division, focusing on expanding the Company's trading operations across multiple asset classes and geographies.

Mike joined Flow Traders in August 2021 and was elected as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in September 2021 and subsequently appointed to the role of CEO in February 2023. During his term, Mike has been instrumental in systematically strengthening the firm by enhancing its position as a leading globally diversified trading firm. Specifically, in 2024, he initiated Flow Traders' Trading Capital Expansion Plan, which successfully contributed to the firm's second-best financial year in its 20-year history.

Under Mike's leadership, and in collaboration with the entire leadership team, the firm has launched several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency through automation as well as enhancing the firm's structure with the objective of building a fully scalable organization. As part of the firm's strategy, Mike has played a pivotal role in developing Flow Traders' global leadership team and in attracting key talent to enhance the firm's capability set. Subsequently, Mike has facilitated new strategic partnerships across global financial markets, allowing the firm to capitalize on new revenue opportunities to accelerate the growth of the Flow Traders.

Marc joined Flow Traders in 2013 as a Trader and became Head of Trading EMEA in 2018. He continued playing a pivotal role in building out the firm's trading operations, when he moved to the Americas, where he assumed the role of Managing Director, before being appointed Head of Trading with a focus on Digital Assets in 2021. He became Global Head of Trading and Management Board Member of Flow Traders B.V. in January 2024. Effective immediately, Marc will be appointed as Co-Chief Trading Officer.

Alex joined Flow Traders in 2014 as a Trader and was appointed Head of Trading EMEA in 2019, followed by Global Head of Trading with a focus on equities in 2022. Effective immediately, Alex will be appointed as Co-Chief Trading Officer and will lead the firm's Global Trading Division alongside Marc Jansen.

“Flow Traders has evolved beyond its foundational trading focus, marking a significant transition that enables us to capitalize on new opportunities and forge strategic partnerships, thereby advancing our long-term strategic ambitions. This transformation has been successfully initiated and managed under Mike's leadership, and on behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express our deepest appreciation for his numerous contributions to the firm.

We fully respect his decision to pursue another opportunity outside the firm and wish him every success in his future endeavors. We also thank him for his dedication to developing this strengthened leadership team. Under Mike's guidance, the leadership team has driven the firm's growth and expansion in recent years, notably with the successful launch of the Trading Capital Expansion Plan last year, leading to the second-best financial year in our 20-year history.

Additionally, we are thrilled to appoint Marc and Alex as Co-Chief Trading Officers. Both Marc and Alex are esteemed leaders with a proven track record of shaping and accelerating our trading strategies across various asset classes and geographies. Their promotion reflects our dedication to strengthening our leadership and accelerating growth within our Trading Division. With a long-term focus on both talent and capital, we aim to intensify efforts in both traditional and digital asset markets, marking Flow Traders' next phase of growth.”

“Throughout my tenure at Flow Traders, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative impact of technology and innovation on global financial markets. These experiences have reinforced my conviction to engage more broadly in the field of artificial intelligence, prompting my decision not to seek another full term as CEO.

I am immensely proud of what we have collectively achieved, as evidenced by our strengthened position as a globally diversified trading firm. Equally, I take pride in the development and growth of our global leadership team. Cultivating and attracting talent has been a pivotal focus during my four years, and I am thrilled about the current standing of this team. I have full confidence in Flow Traders' future, and its ability to grow and become an even more significant force in promoting transparency, efficiency, and resilience within global financial markets.

I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Board and all my colleagues at Flow Traders, it has been an exceptionally rewarding privilege to work alongside you. Serving as your CFO and CEO over the past four years has been an honor, and I am genuinely excited about the firm's future.”

Following shareholder approval at the 2025 AGM, Mike's re-election as CEO and Executive Director will run until 31 August 2025

Following shareholder approval at the 2025 AGM and regulatory vetting, Marc's election as Executive Director of Flow Traders Ltd. will be effective for a term of four years In the notice for the 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be published on 2 May, all necessary information will be included in accordance with the nominations outlined in this press release



About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market marker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

