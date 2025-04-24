Global Dental Plaster Market To Reach USD 251.2 Million By 2034, Driven By Steady Demand In Dentistry FMI

Dental Plaster Market

- Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global dental plaster market is projected to experience steady growth, reaching a market valuation of USD 251.2 million by 2034, up from USD 155.7 million in 2024. According to market projections, the industry is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.The rising demand for dental prosthetics, restorations, and orthodontic applications continues to drive market expansion. Dental plaster, widely used in model casting, impressions, and diagnostic procedures, remains a fundamental material in dental clinics and laboratories worldwide.Stay Informed on Key Market Changes: Get a Sample Report! #5245502d47422d3134383234Key growth factors include advancements in dental technology, an increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, and growing awareness about dental aesthetics. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population and rising dental care expenditure are further fueling market demand.With continuous innovation and material enhancements, the dental plaster market is poised for moderate yet sustained growth, reinforcing its importance in the global dental industry.Market Growth Drivers1. Rising Demand for Dental RestorationsThe growing prevalence of dental disorders such as cavities, periodontal diseases, and tooth loss has led to a surge in dental restoration procedures. Dental plaster is a crucial material in impression making, model casting, and die preparation, contributing to its increasing adoption in dental clinics and laboratories.2. Advancements in Digital DentistryWith the advent of 3D printing and CAD/CAM technology, dental professionals can now create highly precise and customized dental models. This has led to a higher demand for high-quality dental plaster that ensures superior accuracy in molding and casting applications.3. Growing Geriatric PopulationThe aging population is a key factor propelling market growth. As the elderly are more prone to tooth loss and oral health issues, the need for dentures, crowns, and bridges has risen, boosting the demand for dental plaster in prosthetic applications.4. Expansion of Dental Clinics and LaboratoriesThe increasing number of dental clinics, hospitals, and laboratories worldwide is another major driver of the market. Investments in dental infrastructure and government initiatives to promote oral healthcare services are contributing to market expansion. Technological Advancements in Dental MaterialsManufacturers are focusing on developing enhanced dental plasters with improved setting time, strength, and durability. These advancements aim to provide better dimensional stability and increased efficiency in dental procedures.3. Adoption of AI and Automation in DentistryArtificial intelligence (AI) and automation are revolutionizing the dental modeling and impression-making process. The integration of AI-powered solutions in dental labs is expected to streamline production and enhance accuracy, increasing the demand for high-performance dental plasters.Market Forecast (2024-2034)The global dental plaster market is projected to witness steady growth, with an expected CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of X% during the forecast period. Key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to lead market expansion due to increasing dental awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements.Key TakeawaysGrowing demand for dental restorations and prosthetics is fueling market expansion.. Technological advancements in dental materials are driving innovation.. Rising geriatric population and dental awareness are boosting market demand.. Adoption of AI, 3D printing, and eco-friendly materials is shaping future trends.. The United States is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR through 2034.. The United Kingdom is expected to advance at a 2.6% CAGR through 2034.. India is anticipated to witness significant growth, advancing at a 8.2% CAGR through 2034.. Improved Stone Plaster (Type IV) holds a 30.7% industry share in 2024.. Dental Clinics remain the dominant end user, accounting for a 38.7% industry share in 2024.Strategic Investment Opportunities. Material Innovation & Sustainability – Companies investing in eco-friendly and bio-compatible dental plasters will gain a competitive edge.. Digital Dentistry Integration – Synergies between dental plaster products and 3D printing technologies are shaping the future of high-precision dental modeling.. Market Expansion in Emerging Economies – The rapid expansion of dental healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific & Latin America presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers.Future-Proof Your Healthcare Business with Our Reports!Competition OutlookThe presence of numerous Tier 1 organizations in the sector poses a significant barrier to new entrants. To overcome this challenge, emerging players can leverage strategies such as strategic alliances, innovation, and other market-entry approaches. Established companies in the dental plaster industry navigate the competitive landscape through collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives.Recent Industry Developments Driving Market Growth. May 2023: USG partnered with Canvas to enhance the drywall sector, strengthening its position in the competitive market.. April 2024: 3M Science launched the 3M Verify App, designed to combat counterfeit PPE, reinforcing its commitment to product integrity and safety.Key Players in the Dental Plaster MarketProminent brands shaping the industry include Heraeus Kulzer, 3M Science, USG, Kerr Dental, Yoshino Gypsum, Whip-Mix, Saint-Gobain Formula, Nobilium, ETI Empire Direct, Gyprock, and Georgia-Pacific Gypsum.Dental Plaster Market - Key SegmentsBy Product:Based on the product category, the industry is segmented into Impression Plaster (Type I), Modelling plaster (Type II), Stone Hard Plaster (Type III), Improved stone Plaster (Type IV), and High-strength plaster (Type V) types.By End User:Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic Institutes, and Others are key end users of the ecosystem.By Region:North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and The Middle East and Africa are the key contributing regions to the industry.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 