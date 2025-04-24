Advanced Animal Care Spurs Growth In Veterinary Orthopedic Market: Forecast To Reach USD 956.92 Million By 2034

Veterinary Orthopedic Market

The veterinary orthopedic market is projected to grow steadily from 2024 to 2034, driven by rising demand for advanced treatments and veterinary care services.

- Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market InsightsNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the contemporary age of growing awareness around animal welfare and health, the veterinary orthopedic market is witnessing an unprecedented rise in demand. With a shift in how pet owners and governments view animal health-now considered a critical aspect of public and private healthcare-the demand for specialized veterinary treatments, particularly orthopedic care, is rapidly gaining momentum.According to a newly updated report by Future Market Insights, the global veterinary orthopedic market is projected to reach USD 637.81 million in 2024 and surge to USD 956.92 million by 2034, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The sector's growth is being driven by increased pet adoption, higher spending on animal healthcare, advancements in veterinary treatments, and a notable rise in orthopedic disorders among animals.Access Key Market Insights: Request a Sample Report Now! #5245502d47422d3134383130An Era of Enhanced Animal HealthImproving animal health is no longer a luxury-it's a global priority. From companion animals in urban homes to livestock on rural farms, healthcare interventions for animals are seeing sweeping upgrades. One of the key areas benefitting from this trend is the veterinary orthopedic market, which encompasses a broad range of products including implants, surgical instruments, trauma fixation devices, and joint replacement systems.Pet ownership is on the rise globally, spurred by factors like changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and increasing emotional connection with animals. Alongside this, the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders such as arthritis, fractures, and joint degeneration in pets is driving the need for timely and effective interventions.Key Drivers Fueling Market GrowthThe surge in demand for specialized veterinary care is one of the major contributors to market expansion. Several factors underpin this upward trend:. Technological Advancements: Breakthroughs in surgical techniques and orthopedic device manufacturing have significantly improved treatment outcomes for animals.. Expansion of Veterinary Infrastructure: The increasing number of veterinary clinics and hospitals worldwide ensures greater accessibility to orthopedic care.. Spending on Pet Care: Consumers are more willing than ever to invest in high-quality healthcare for their pets, further encouraging market growth.. Veterinary Awareness: Awareness campaigns and education initiatives are helping pet owners better understand the value of orthopedic treatments.Challenges Hindering Market PotentialDespite the promising outlook, the veterinary orthopedic market is not without its challenges. A high cost of treatment and products continues to act as a restraint, particularly in emerging economies where price sensitivity is a major issue.For example, procedures like Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO)-commonly recommended for cruciate ligament injuries in dogs-can cost between USD 3,000 and USD 6,000 in the United States. These procedures often require specialized equipment and skilled veterinary surgeons, whose availability is limited in many regions.As a result, affordability and accessibility remain significant barriers to widespread adoption, especially in price-sensitive markets.Rising Interest in Market Trends: Our Detailed Report Provides Essential Insights!Addressing the Gaps: Toward a More Inclusive MarketBridging the gap between demand and accessibility requires a collaborative approach involving manufacturers, veterinary associations, policymakers, and healthcare providers. Key focus areas include:. Lowering Surgical Costs: By investing in cost-effective surgical solutions and localized production, companies can make treatments more accessible.. Veterinary Training: Increasing the availability of qualified orthopedic surgeons will help expand access to specialized care.. Consumer Education: Educating pet owners about the importance and benefits of timely orthopedic intervention can drive up adoption rates.Innovation as the Market DifferentiatorIn an increasingly competitive market, innovation is the cornerstone of differentiation. Companies are continually developing biocompatible materials, tailored implants, and precision surgical tools to cater to the diverse anatomical needs of animals. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions further solidify their market presence.Recent Industry Developments. In December 2021, DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. company) announced the acquisition of OrthoSpin, an Israeli startup known for its automated strut systems used in external fixation procedures.. In July 2021, Arthrex Vet Systems expanded its South Carolina manufacturing facility by 200,000 square feet, signaling its commitment to scaling up production and enhancing supply capabilities.Key Market PlayersSome of the leading companies shaping the global veterinary orthopedic landscape include:. DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.). Integra LifeSciences. Arthrex Vet Systems (Arthrex Inc.). B. Braun Melsungen AG (B. Braun Vet Care GmbH). Intrauma S.p.a.. Sklar Surgical Instruments. Securos. Kyon AG. GerVetUSA. BioMedtrix, LLC. Surgical Holdings Veterinary. Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd.. Rita Leibinger GmbH & Co. KGUnderstand the Future of Healthcare with Our Analysis!Market Segmentation at a GlanceBy Product Type:. Implantso Total Knee Replacement (TKR) Cemented Total Knee Replacement Cementless Total Knee Replacemento Total Hip Replacement (THR) Cemented Total Hip Replacement Cementless Total Hip Replacemento Trauma Fixations External Fixations Internal Fixationso Tibial Tuberosity Advancement (TTA) Implantso Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO) Implantso Advanced Locking Plate System (ALPS)o Total Elbow Replacement (TER). Instrumentso Scissors & Knifeo Forcepso Mallets & Sawso Retractorso OthersBy Application:. Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy. Tibial Tuberosity Advancement. Trauma Fixation Application. Joint Replacement. OthersBy End-user:. Veterinary Hospitals. Veterinary Clinics. OthersBy Region:. North America. Latin America. East Asia. South Asia & Pacific. Western Europe. Eastern Europe. Middle East & AfricaLooking AheadWith strong tailwinds such as innovation, rising awareness, and growing pet ownership, the global veterinary orthopedic market is on a growth trajectory that reflects the evolving dynamics of modern pet care. While cost and accessibility remain challenges, strategic efforts across the ecosystem are paving the way for broader adoption and sustainable growth.As we step into a future where animal wellness mirrors human healthcare standards, the veterinary orthopedic sector is poised to not only grow in numbers but also deliver transformative outcomes for animals and their caregivers worldwide.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact UsFuture Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

