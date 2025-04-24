FIITJEE Closure: ED Conducts Raids At 8 Locations In Delhi NCR

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at 8 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the FIITJEE probe. The ED probe stems from a Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) First Information Report (FIR), officials said. This comes amid allegations of numerous FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly closing down without any notice.

The parents have alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year and FIITJEE centres did not apprise them about their sudden closure.

( This is a breaking news. Check back for updates)