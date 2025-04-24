Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FIITJEE Closure: ED Conducts Raids At 8 Locations In Delhi NCR

FIITJEE Closure: ED Conducts Raids At 8 Locations In Delhi NCR


2025-04-24 12:01:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) FIITJEE closure: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out raids at 8 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the FIITJEE probe. The ED probe stems from a Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) First Information Report (FIR), officials said. This comes amid allegations of numerous FIITJEE centres across the country abruptly closing down without any notice.

The parents have alleged that they had made advance payments for the entire year and FIITJEE centres did not apprise them about their sudden closure.

( This is a breaking news. Check back for updates)

MENAFN24042025007365015876ID1109466145

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search