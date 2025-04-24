J3 Selects Yardi To Manage Residential Real Estate In Kuwait

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With Yardi's cloud technology, J3 is committed to transforming property management and redefining sustainable living in Kuwait," said Waleed Al Sharian, representing the J3 Consortium. "This property management solution will enable us to operate efficiently while delivering an unparalleled experience for our tenants."

"J3's innovative approach underscores its mission to deliver high-quality housing while championing sustainability and high levels of customer service in Kuwait's real estate sector," said Said Haider, senior director for Yardi. "We are excited to be part of their journey toward transformation and sustained growth."

About J3

The Aventura - J3 project in Jaber Al-Ahmad embodies a future vision for development projects in Kuwait, as it is considered one of the sustainable community projects currently under construction within the partnership between the private and public sectors with a value of up to 154 million KD. Mabanee, along with an alliance that includes the National Industries Group and the Privatization Holding Company, is developing the project located within the development of Jaber Al-Ahmad City. For more information, visit mabanee .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi .

