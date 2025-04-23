Cdnetworks Empowers Global Enterprises To Seamlessly Enter Emerging Markets With Ready-To-Market Solutions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2025 – CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, is reinforcing its commitment to supporting global enterprises as they expand into key emerging markets, including Latin America , South and Southeast Asia , the Middle East , and Africa . With a well-established presence in these rapidly growing regions, CDNetworks helps global enterprises accelerate their market entry and expand with greater confidence.

As global enterprises seek to unlock the potential of these emerging markets, they often face challenges such as inconsistent network performance and security risks.

To overcome these obstacles, CDNetworks offers a ready-to-market portfolio of web performance and security solutions, aimed at simplifying market entry and supporting sustained growth for global enterprises:



100% Network Coverage in Emerging Markets: With over 2,800 CDN PoPs and over 40 scrubbing centers across more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, CDNetworks provides full network coverage in key emerging markets. This robust infrastructure ensures global enterprises can deliver low-latency, reliable, and secure digital experiences to local users.

Comprehensive Solutions for Security and Acceleration: CDNetworks offers a complete suite of solutions, including cloud security , web & network performance , media delivery , and edge computing , designed to ensure efficient content delivery, adaptive security defense, and optimized performance for your enterprise in emerging markets.

Strategic ISP Partnerships: CDNetworks has forged strong partnerships with leading ISPs in key emerging markets, ensuring global enterprises can stay closely aligned with the distinct demands of each local market. Tailored Support & Services: CDNetworks provides end-to-end technical assistance, helping global enterprises reduce complexity during market entry while maintaining high-performance operations.

“Emerging markets are an exciting frontier, but they come with their own set of challenges,” said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks.“We're confident that our solutions will help global enterprises navigate these challenges, ensuring their operations remain as adaptable and resilient as the markets they are entering.”