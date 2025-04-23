Brazil Exhibits At Expo To Drive Sales To Morocco

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Eight Brazilian companies have joined the 2025 edition of the Moroccan International Agricultural Exhibition (SIAM , in the French acronym), taking place from Monday (21) to Sunday (27) in Meknes. Organized in tandem by the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the stand features mostly animal protein and fertilizer additive suppliers.

Brazil has joined the event in a bid to broaden its markets

“The same success is expected as in past editions, so as to broaden the footprint of Brazilian products on the Moroccan market and diversify exports,” Brazil's agricultural attaché to Rabat, Ellen Laurindo, told ANBA. She said that with a population of over 37 million, Morocco is a promising market for Brazilian agribusiness.

According to the attaché, Morocco imported more than USD 43 million worth of meat-based products in 2023, and Brazil was its second-biggest supplier. In 2024, agricultural exports from Brazil to Morocco grossed USD 1.36 billion, driven by sales of sugar and ethanol products, corn, live animals, beef, and coffee.

“Morocco has recently opened up its market to imports of bovine offal and put in place tariff quotas on imports of beef, live cattle, rice, and olive oil. As a result, sales of these items should pick up as of next year,” said Laurindo.

This is the third Brazilian stint at SIAM. One of Africa's biggest exhibitions, the event welcomed 1 million visitors in 2024. The exhibiting companies from Brazil are the live cattle company Agro Prime, the beef company El Toro, the sugarcane farming products supplier APLA, the fertilizer and fertilizer additive suppliers FertMinas and Mescla International, the agricultural equipment company Jacto, the specialty coffee company Nélly Cafés Especiais, and the beef, poultry, rice, tea, and coffee supplier West Foods.

