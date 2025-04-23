Powered By People: AMD Global Community Contributions In 2024

MENAFN - 3BL) At AMD, we believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work, and last year was no exception. Our employees volunteered in record numbers, showing their dedication to making our world a better place.

In 2024, AMD employees came together to create meaningful change. Highlights of our impact include:



8,178 AMDers volunteered 33,388 hours

358 service projects across 41 AMD sites globally $3.2 million donated to 3,735 causes through the Matching Gift and Volunteer Reward Program

From battling food insecurity to inspiring young STEM leaders, AMDers made a difference in countless ways. For example, AMDers teamed up with Rise Against Hunger and packaged 450,000 meals to distribute to countries facing high rates of hunger insecurity. "Each meal we packaged represents a beacon of hope for someone struggling with hunger," shared Lee Yong Ong, financial analyst at AMD in Penang.

AMD sites around the globe hosted 37 Earth Day activities that focused on beautifying and protecting local green spaces, conserving the environment and spreading awareness on issues impacting environmental stability.“Earth Day isn't just a day; it's a commitment to our planet's future," said Alexandra Bertaccini, AMD Go Green ERG chairperson.

AMDers also participated in 40 STEM-focused educational experiences engaging nearly 10,000 students. For example, in Austin, Texas, volunteers supported middle and high school students during an all-women computer build with the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, and in Dublin, Ireland, the site sponsored the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition giving students the opportunity to showcase innovative science and technology projects.

"Supporting STEM is about unlocking students' potential to innovate, create and solve real-world problems that can make a positive impact on society," noted Brendan Farley, CVP Wireless Engineering and Ireland site leader.

Whether supporting disaster relief efforts, providing basic needs, preserving the environment, or inspiring future STEM leaders, AMD employees are truly advancing communities worldwide.

To learn more about AMD Community Impact, visit: