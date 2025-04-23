Agreement On Special Tribunal May Be Signed Soon - MP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression could be signed as early as May 9 in Kyiv.

This was stated by Member of Parliament and head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Maria Mezentseva-Fedorenko, in a program hosted by Ihor Dolhov on Ukrinform's YouTube channel .

"We hope that we will be able to sign the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal in Kyiv on May 9," said Mezentseva-Fedorenko.

According to her, political will is required to sign the relevant document.

“The documents are ready, and the Council of Europe, as far as we can tell, is also prepared. We are strongly counting on the decision of the President of Ukraine,” the MP emphasized.

Mezentseva-Fedorenko reminded that leaders of partner countries are expected to arrive in Kyiv on May 9 for Europe Day at the invitation of the President, the Government of Ukraine, and the Verkhovna Rada.

“I'm not in a position to make any announcements about whether the agreement will definitely be signed on May 9 – I'm not the one signing it. But I'm confident that the President is not disappointed in our work; it has been done in record time. Agreements like this usually take years to prepare. But I believe that the unity of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, the entire organization, and all those working behind the scenes has made it possible for this agreement to be ready for signing,” she added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Council of Europe and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are unable to hold Russia's top military-political leadership accountable for the crime of aggression against Ukraine under their current jurisdictions.