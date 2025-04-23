Renata Simril, President & CEO Of The LA84 Foundation, To Receive THE MUSES Of The California Science Center Foundation 2025 Woman Of The Year Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Renata's career is defined by leadership, service, and a lasting positive impact. Committed to the communities and children of Los Angeles, Renata is dedicated to uplifting those around her, regardless of their background or economic status. Her work focuses on creating opportunities for youth-especially those with the least access-to engage in physical activity. Under her leadership, the LA84 Foundation has become a national leader in positive youth development through sports.

Renata has been involved with the California Science Center for decades, including previously serving on the Board of Directors as an appointee of Governor Jerry Brown. Additionally, Renata is a driving force behind the Science Center's newest exhibition – GAME ON! Science, Sports & Play – opening May 15, 2025. She helped to shape GAME ON! from an early concept and led the effort to secure significant funding and high-profile partnerships to make the exhibition possible.

A respected advocate for the vital role of sport and play in children's lifelong well-being, Renata works to address today's pressing issues with an eye toward their impact on future generations. She is an appointee of Mayor Karen Bass to serve as President of the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom to California's Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being. Renata is also a board member of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission, and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Prior to joining LA84, Renata was Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff to the Publisher of the Los Angeles Times, and Senior Vice President of External Affairs of the Los Angeles Dodgers. For over a decade, she worked in real estate development with Jones Lang LaSalle, Forest City Development and LCOR, Inc. Her public service includes serving as Deputy Mayor for Economic Development and Housing in the James K. Hahn Administration. She was Development Deputy to Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, helping rebuild communities in South Los Angeles after the 1992 civil unrest, and began her career as a U.S. Army Military Police Officer in Germany and the U.S.

The annual Woman of the Year luncheon is the major fundraiser that allows THE MUSES to support youth education programs of the California Science Center. Proceeds help to fund educational programming for children from underserved communities who are historically underrepresented in STEM fields, including scholarships to Hands-On Science Camp, Young Curators after-school enrichment programs, and Community Teen internship opportunities at the Science Center.

Tickets to the Woman of the Year luncheon are $200 each, with sponsorships of tables for 10 beginning at $2,000.

About THE MUSES

Like the mythological figures for which they are named, THE MUSES strive to be patrons of learning to stimulate innovation in science education. Over six decades after the group was established in 1962, their membership and spirit of commitment continues to grow. Today, THE MUSES encourage public goodwill and provide financial assistance for youth education programs of the California Science Center, contributing to the Science Center's role as a world-class learning institution for children, families, students, and educators.

More information about THE MUSES and the luncheon is available at:

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults, and children can explore the wonders of science through hands-on exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs, and awe-inspiring large-format movies. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission to the Science Center is FREE. The California Science Center is proud to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). Visit californiasciencecenter for more information.

