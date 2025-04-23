403
Belgium Supports Qatari Mediation Between Congolese Gov't., M23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 23 (KUNA) -- Belgium expressed on Wednesday its "full support" for the Qatari mediation efforts bringing together representatives of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel movement for peace talks in Doha.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prأ©vot welcomed the agreement announced between the DRC and the M23 to "work towards a truce and ceasefire, leading to dialogue to restore lasting peace in eastern DRC."
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, he described the agreement as "a crucial step toward ending the violence" in Congo.
The Belgian minister also announced his intention to visit the region starting this Friday answering expressed his "full support for these efforts facilitated by Qatar" to reach an agreement.
It is worth noting that Qatar stepped in to mediate last month after African-led mediation efforts stalled, arranging a meeting between Congolese President Fأ©lix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, during which both leaders called for a ceasefire. Both sides have since sent delegations to Doha to discuss a potential peace agreement. (end)
