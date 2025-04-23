'Heartbreaking Exodus': Fear Drives Tourist Rush Out Of Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was“heartbreaking” to see the exodus of tourists.

“It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction,” Abdullah posted on X.

“I've directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar and Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled and organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” he added.

People associated with tourist trade said most of the tourists were leaving the valley due to fear, a day after 26 tourists were killed by terrorists at Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district.

90% Bookings Cancelled

In the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, several travel agencies in Delhi said on Wednesday that nearly 90 per cent bookings for Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled by tourists over safety concerns.

“We know tourists have by and large been safe in Kashmir but with such an incident happening here, one cannot expect them to stay back. The cancellations are massive, close to 80 per cent,” Aijaz Ali, a travel operator from Srinagar, said.

He said there were cancellations of packages even for the next one month.

“All the good work over the past several years has gone down the drain. It will take a lot of convincing to bring tourists again to Kashmir,” Ali added.

While most tourists are scared, some are staying back.

“We have come out (of hotel rooms) and we do not feel any fear. There is security everywhere. We have plans to visit Pahalgam and if the situation remains good, then we may go there tomorrow,” a woman tourist from Maharashtra said.

She said there was fear when she heard about the attack.

“We have come from Mumbai, we thought now we have to return, but the hotel staff made us feel safe and comfortable. They told us we can move around. We came out and saw that here is police and army everywhere and tourists are feeling secure. We can safely move around and the fear is decreasing now,” she added.

Around 25 people have asked them to cancel their bookings for the Union Territory, said Gaurav Rathi, owner of Swan Travellers, a company located in Shankar Market, Outer Circle, Connaught Place.

He added that most of the tourists had planned to visit Kashmir next month and are now requesting cancellations.

The attack took place around 3 pm on Tuesday, when terrorists descended from the mountains in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley and opened fire on tourists. The area, often referred to as“mini Switzerland” for its lush green meadows, is a popular tourist destination.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the ghastly attack.

Travel agencies in Delhi reported that nearly 90 per cent bookings for Kashmir have been cancelled, while some tourists are negotiating to shift their plans to alternative destinations.

“We had a few bookings from families. From bus and flight tickets to hotels - everything was booked in advance. But the moment the news of the terror attack broke, we started receiving calls for cancellations,” Dev, the owner of Kusha Travels said.

Popular tourist spots like Gulmarg, Hajan Valley and the Tulip Gardens were among the most-booked destinations.

“We had more than 20 bookings for Kashmir for this month and next month, but almost all of those have been cancelled indefinitely,” said Kartik Verma, a travel agent from Good Guide Tours and Travels.

“People are asking for refunds. They are saying they cannot risk taking their loved ones to a place where there is a chance that they might not return,” he added.

Since some bookings, especially for flights and hotels, are non-refundable, it is creating a real mess for the tour agencies, Verma said, adding that during this time of the year, Kashmir is among the most sought-after destinations for families.

Another travel agency, Swastik Travels, said Kashmir is not just the first-choice destination for Delhiites, but also very popular among the tourists visiting Delhi, many of whom plan onward trips to the valley.

“It is not just Delhi residents cancelling their plans - tourists already in the capital are also calling off their Kashmir trips, even though hotel tariffs are at a peak this summer. People are cancelling regardless of the cost,” said the owner of Swastik Travels.

“Not just Kashmir, people are now scared to even visit Jammu. We had bookings for seven families headed to Katra for the Vaishno Devi shrine and all of those have been cancelled after the horrific attack,” he added.

Another travel agency, AJ Tours and Travels, said they have been instructed to stop taking further bookings for Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have been directed by the Travel Association of Srinagar to halt all transportation and bookings. So we are not accepting any new bookings for Jammu and Kashmir until further notice,” the agency said.

Airfares Kept At Reasonable Levels: Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday said airfares for Srinagar flights are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels, and three more additional flights will be operated on Wednesday for travel of tourists from the city.

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam in South Kashmir that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday, there is an unexpected demand from tourists seeking to return to their homes.

Sharing pictures of passengers waiting under a tent and water dispensers outside the Srinagar airport, Naidu said that between 6 am and 12 pm on Wednesday, the airport handled 20 flight departures with 3,337 passengers.

In a post on X, the minister said constant efforts are being made to ensure safe travel of tourists from Srinagar.

“In addition to the four extra flights already announced, three more flights to Delhi have been added for today - IndiGo 6E 3203 (Dep: 1700, Arr: 1800), IndiGo 6E 3103 (Dep: 1800, Arr: 1930), and a SpiceJet flight scheduled to depart at 10:30 PM. All airlines operating from Srinagar have waived cancellation and rescheduling charges to support passengers,” Naidu said.

According to him, strict instructions were given to airline companies to avoid any fare surges, and that fares are being monitored and kept at reasonable levels.

The minister's comments also came against the backdrop of some websites apparently showing ticket prices of over Rs 50,000 for flights to Srinagar.

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked airlines to increase the number of flights from Srinagar to facilitate the return of tourists in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Food and water are being provided at the airport, and an extra tent has been set up outside for those waiting. Between 6 AM and 12 PM today, Srinagar Airport handled 20 Departures with 3,337 pax,” Naidu said.

The minister also said that he is personally monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the home ministry and airline operators.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now