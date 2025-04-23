TEAMSTERS GROW DENSITY AT GOLD COAST TRANSIT DISTRICT

Demand Response Dispatchers, Reservationists are Latest to Join Local 186

OXNARD, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand response dispatchers and reservationists at Gold Coast Transit District (GCTD) have joined Teamsters Local 186. These new Teamsters join supervisors at GCTD in being represented by North America's strongest union.

"These workers knew that in order to have respect in the workplace, you must join the Teamsters," said Abel Garcia, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 186. "Our Teamsters reputation of strong contracts travels far and wide across the country. Local 186 is proud to welcome the demand response dispatchers/reservationists!"

GCTD Teamsters provide public transportation services in Western Ventura County.

"We joined the Teamsters for superior representation," said Karla Baragan, a new member of Local 186. "Now, we are proud Teamsters and ready to begin the process of negotiating our first collective bargaining agreement."

Teamsters Local 186 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties in California. For more information, go to teamsterslocal186 .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 186

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED