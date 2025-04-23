Logicalis Expand APAC SOC Services With Launch Of Cisco MXDR

The global MSP becomes the first Cisco partner in APAC to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a Global Managed Service

LONDON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services, has announced it is the first partner in Asia Pacific (APAC) to launch Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR) as a Global Managed Service (MXDR).

Logicalis customers across APAC including Australia, Hong Kong, and Singapore will be the first in the region to access the advanced Cisco MXDR security service, addressing critical security challenges in a region facing increasing cyber threats.

Cybersecurity challenges remain prevalent across Asia Pacific with 91 percent of organisations surveyed in the Logicalis APAC CIO report, citing cybersecurity incidents in the last 12 months, with more than half (53 percent) experiencing multiple breaches.

The Cisco XDR solution offers a holistic approach to protect against and respond to advanced cyberattacks through a unified security incident platform. With a built-in ability to integrate with multiple security toolsets, XDR complements an organisations existing endpoint protection.

As a Managed Service, the XDR solution is delivered through Logicalis's 24x7 APAC Security Operations Center (SOC) in Malaysia and backed by Logicalis' global network of SOCs across EMEA and the Americas.

"Security is the number one concern for our customers and we're seeing a tidal wave of demand for services amidst a growing skills gap," said Lee Chong-Win, CEO of Logicalis Asia Pacific.

"Logicalis is investing heavily in our regional SOC capabilities to meet this demand. Cisco XDR provides the AI-driven automation customers need, combined with the 24/7 SOC capabilities and global threat intelligence that Logicalis can provide, addressing both the Security coverage and skills gap concerns, at a compelling price point for the APAC market."

With customers already live on the service in EMEA, Logicalis' Cisco XDR as a Managed Service is currently being validated as a global Cisco Powered Service (CPS), further bolstering Logicalis's credentials as the preferred managed security partner for Cisco XDR.

Dave West, President, Cisco Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China, said, "Together with Logicalis, Cisco is helping customers transform their security operations to be more responsive, intelligent, and aligned to business outcomes. This launch represents the best of what technology partnerships can deliver: next generation, AI- driven Cybersecurity solutions that provide tangible value for customers."

Logicalis's global SOC framework combines local expertise and global cyber threat intelligence to benefit customers across APAC. Its Malaysian SOC serves as a critical regional capability hub, extending the company's reach and delivering high levels of threat visibility and compliance while leveraging AI-driven automation and comprehensive global threat intelligence to protect organisations from evolving cyber threats.

