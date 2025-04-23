The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Brings A Culture Of Excellence To Life In Immersive Course For Organizations

The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, Evening City View

Two-Day Learning Experience Developed for Organizations Seeking to Create Excellence to be Offered at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, on May 22-23, 2025

- Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A unique onsite program designed by The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) to equip organizations with actionable ideas to engage employees and elevate experiences is announced by Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of the global consulting and advisory firm that leverages the best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand to drive competitive advantage.The two-day course, A Culture of Excellence/Brand Differentiating Service, will be held May 22-23, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, a Forbes Five-Star hotel with dazzling views of the downtown skyline and Lake Ontario and easy access to the cosmopolitan city's cultural, dining, and sports scenes.“We believe this is the most immersive learning experience in the marketplace today for organizations seeking to create a culture of excellence,” said Ms. Joiner.“Participants will study the legendary Gold Standards of our brand while simultaneously experiencing the ambiance of a Ritz-Carlton hotel where course methodologies are brought to life in real-time moments. It's a powerful and instructive combination.”A skilled advisor will illustrate the course with firsthand experiences, compelling videos, and engaging discussions, and offer tangible ideas to activate and sustain a culture where valued and empowered employees own the customer experience.The course includes two days of content, breakfasts, lunches, morning and afternoon breaks, and a networking reception on the first day. Attendance is limited to preserve an intimate environment for elevated learning. The registration fee is $4,795 USD per person. See course overview for details, distinctive topics, enrollment, and to reserve a hotel guest room at a special rate. Course participants may elect to enjoy a leisurely weekend in Toronto by extending the room reservation during the enrollment process.About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterThe Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CPor SHRM-SCPrecertification activities. Visit for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn .

