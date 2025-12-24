Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (December 25-27, 2025)

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As this week wraps up, new events and activations are about to unfold this weekend that will surely have friends and families galivanting across the country. Not to mention the cool breeze that will accompany your little escapades, may it be, from the sand dunes to the beach, or from farmer's market to art galleries.

However, if you're not a fan of the cold weather, there are a number of indoor events available including indoor winter markets, theme park, and concerts.

Check out the list below and enjoy the weekend!

Brouq 2026

Until January 17, 2026

Zekreet

This signature desert event, Brouq, remains a famous attraction for visitors looking for an accessible and adventure-ridden experience for the weekend. Brouq's second season will run until January 17, 2026, as it presents a refreshed programme of cultural workshops, live performances, outdoor cinema, storytelling sessions, and roaming entertainment.

Torba Market

Until February 28, 2026

Education City

The Torba Market in Education City has become a favourite destination for fresh produce during the weekends, especially early morning, where visitors can get various kinds of fresh goods such as bread, jams, and various items of interest.

Torba Market is open until February 28, 2026, so take the time to experience the market during the winter!



North Korea's Song sets new world record in Doha

Awqaf Ministry offers Umrah trips to 20 private school students

From novice to mastery: An expat baker reflects on his journey in Qatar Rumailah Hospital achieves landmark international recognition for memory services

Read Also

Art Exhibitions in Qatar



If you're up for an artistic weekend, The Peninsula has prepared a list of ongoing exhibitions, to date. The art exhibitions are held across the country's prominent museums - each one featuring unique works of art for viewers.

Doha's Pre-Basel Moment: Here are the current exhibitions shaping Qatar's art season

Qatari Heritage Festival

Until December 28, 2025

Ain Mohammed Village, Zubara

Immerse yourself in Qatari culture, craftsmanship, and cuisine this weekend through the Qatari Heritage Festival. This Festival is open to all and runs from 2pm to 11pm at Ain Mohammed Village near the Al Zubarah Al Shamal.

Not only will visitors get the chance to witness Qatari culture, but they are also welcome to participate in activities such as traditional boat-building, archery, heritage handicraft activities, and more. Designated activities and events are also prepared for children.

Sadd Al Fahad and Abdulaziz Al Dhuwaihi Concert

December 25, 205

Katara Cultural Village

Treat yourself to an evening of soulful music and pure artistry in this live performance by Qatari singer Saad Al Fahad and one of Kuwait's celebrated artist, Abdulaziz Al Duwaihi at Katara Cultural Village.

This one-night only performance promises a remarkable night in celebration of tradition, nostalgia, and passion for music. Ticket prices start from 350QR and are.

Abdulaziz Louis Night

December 26, 2025

Qatar National Convention Centre

Renowned artist Abdulaziz Louis is coming to Qatar this weekend for an explosive performance at Al Mayassa Theatre in Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

Ticket prices start from 250QR and are now available here.

Oumaima Taleb Concert

December 26, 2025

Southern Plaza, Katara Cultural Village

Oumaima Taleb will showcase her trademark elegant performance and heartfelt melodies at Katara Cultural Village this weekend. The famed Tunisian singer rose to prominence from her songs such as “Olt Mosh Hatsebni,”“Alfin Bab,”“La La Ya Al Khayzranah,” and“Bterjaa”.

Tickets for the 'Oumaima Taleb Concert' are now on sale, with prices starting from 250QR.

Quest Winterfest: Candyland

Until January 10, 2026

Doha Quest

Up for something whimsical this weekend? Doha Quest made the magic happen by opening the 'Quest Winterfest: Candyland'. This event features candy-inspired decor, festive colors, and family winter events, creating a beautiful experience that friends and families can bottle for a lifetime.

Tickets are available here.