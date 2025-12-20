Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For December 20


2025-12-20 01:06:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of December 20, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 3 currencies fell compared to December 18.

The official rate for $1 is 697,097 rials, while one euro is valued at 817,010 rials. On December 18 the euro was priced at 815,203 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 20

Rial on December 18

1 US dollar

USD

697,097

693,933

1 British pound

GBP

932,428

929,119

1 Swiss franc

CHF

876,714

873,031

1 Swedish króna

SEK

75,242

74,583

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

68,830

67,922

1 Danish krone

DKK

109,359

109,110

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,782

7,674

1 UAE Dirham

AED

189,815

188,954

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,268,604

2,261,441

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

248,792

247,594

100 Japanese yen

JPY

442,782

446,011

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

89,568

89,191

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,811,655

1,804,074

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

505,802

503,030

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

401,389

400,811

1 South African rand

ZAR

41,608

41,449

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,282

16,239

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,676

8,625

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

191,510

190,641

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

53,204

52,950

1 Syrian pound

SYP

63

63

1 Australian dollar

AUD

461,061

458,433

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

185,893

185,049

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,853,981

1,845,566

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

539,396

537,441

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

570,053

568,013

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

22,517

22,420

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

332

330

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

486,146

479,401

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

128,601

128,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

98,995

98,516

100 Thai baht

THB

2,218,328

2,205,519

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

170,972

169,743

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

471,816

470,408

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

983,212

978,749

1 euro

EUR

817,010

815,203

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

134,670

134,879

1 Georgian lari

GEL

258,791

257,475

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

41,710

41,571

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

10,562

10,479

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

237,918

236,031

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

410,068

408,195

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,189,183

1,197,867

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

75,745

75,368

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

198,630

197,867

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,490

2,544

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,285,963 rials and $1 costs 1,097,222 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 893,730 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 762,557 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.27-1.30 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.50-1.53 million rials.

Trend News Agency

