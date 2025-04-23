Arabian Gazelles Launch The Middle East's First All- Women Supercar Rally, Bringing Luxury And Elegance To The Roads Of The UAE



The four-day tour will start in Dubai and travel through the emirates of Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, before returning to Dubai Each leg of the rally, from racetracks to remote deserts and scenic coastlines, represents a story of bold, intentional progress





From May 1 to 4, 2025, the Arabian Gazelles will make regional automotive history by launching the Middle East's first all-women supercar rally, a powerful initiative that merges performance with purpose, redefining who leads in the world of luxury cars.

Twenty trailblazing women from around the world will drive across the UAE, not simply to showcase power and precision, but to celebrate freedom, connection, and shared momentum. The initiative both reflects the growing interest of women in motorsports, and honours their resilience, calling for collective efforts to ensure that every woman has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Over four days, the Arabian Gazelles will journey across the UAE, embracing the sights, sounds and thrills its unique and varied landscape has to offer. Each segment of the rally blends the excitement of the open road with elevated hospitality, cultural immersion, and thoughtfully curated experiences.

“This rally is about more than cars – it's about claiming space, changing perceptions, and celebrating the strength of exceptional women who are shaping the future,” said Hanan Sobati, Founder of Arabian Gazelles.“We're not just behind the wheel, we're leading the change, one powerful mile at a time.”

The Arabian Gazelles Rally is more than a journey, it's a movement. In a space traditionally dominated by men, Arabian Gazelles is paving a new road where women don't just participate, they lead.

The experience begins with an exclusive BMW M Series track session organized by BMW Group Middle East at Dubai Autodrome, followed by a drive along the tranquil coastlines of Fujairah and a stay at the stunning Naäma Beach Villas & Spa, Arabian Gazelles' preferred wellness and hospitality destination for this year's rally. The journey continues with an ascent of the dramatic Jebel Jais mountains, a serene overnight retreat at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, and a refined coastal interlude at Anantara Santorini in Ghantoot. Participants

will then spend a night among the dunes and the stars of Qasr Al Sarab, before returning to Dubai for a grand celebration at Delano, culminating in a memorable and fabulous closing dinner for the rally participants at the stunning Maison Revka, hosted by Chopard & Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons.

The United Arab Emirates, renowned for its visionary spirit and commitment to progress, offers the perfect backdrop for this groundbreaking event. With participants from across the globe, the Arabian Gazelles Rally is both a tribute to the country's legacy and an invitation to experience its beauty through a uniquely female lens.

Arabian Gazelles aims to grow this movement beyond borders, bringing more women to the region and taking those already here on unforgettable journeys across the world.

Ghita Mejdi, co-organizer of the Arabian Gazelles Rally and Founder of the kliff project added:“This is a rally with a soul. Every detail was curated to honor the spirit of the women driving it, trailblazers, storytellers, and icons. They're not here to compete; they're here to connect, uplift, and inspire.”

Presented in partnership with Chopard, the Swiss luxury watch & jewellery Maison that is devoted to supporting women and deeply rooted within the spirit of racing and classic cars, along with Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons. Chopard's participation in this first edition of the Arabian Gazelle's Women's Supercar Rally reflects the historic relationship between Chopard and racing. The close ties between these two worlds are built on the many common denominators that naturally draw them together, including constant innovation, a tireless quest for performance and excellence, unfailing respect for traditions, the supreme importance of details – and of course a shared passion for mechanical engineering.

Also presented in partnership with The Elite Cars, a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding with decades of automotive expertise in the region, and Tom Ford Beauty, the Arabian Gazelles Rally is where luxury meets leadership, community fuels creativity, and women take the wheel of a bold new era.

Arabian Gazelles is the world's first all-women supercar collective, founded in Dubai and driven by a powerful mission: to redefine how women experience performance, luxury, and leadership behind the wheel. Since its inception, the group has brought together high-powered, independent women from across the globe each one united by a shared passion for cars, community, and change.