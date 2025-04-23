AZAL Increases Number Of Flights For Eid Al-Adha

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, will operate additional flights to several popular destinations to meet the increased passenger demand during the Eid al-Adha holiday. The extra flights are scheduled from Baku to Istanbul, Antalya, and Dubai.

AZAL will operate additional flights from Baku to Istanbu on June 5, 6, and 8; to Antaly daily from June 6 to 12; and to Duba on June 4, 5, 8, and 9. The increase in flights to these destinations aims to provide passengers with more convenient travel options during the holiday.

AZAL recommends that all passengers planning to travel during the Eid al-Adha holiday purchase their tickets in advance.

Tickets can be purchased via the official website , the airline's mobile app, AZAL ticket offices, or accredited travel agencies.