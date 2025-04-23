OPIC Technologies, Inc. Expands Artistic Engagement With Spatial Livestream Technology

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's Spatial Livestream tech brings depth and realism to virtual art, helping influencers and galleries connect with audiences worldwide.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, is introducing a new way for art influencers and galleries to share their work with audiences-using real-time, immersive video that captures depth, texture, and spatial context. This approach offers a more engaging digital experience for viewers while enabling creators and curators to expand their reach beyond physical limitations.

Unlike traditional livestreams or static images, Spatial Livestreaming preserves how artwork exists in space-highlighting scale, material detail, and surrounding environment. Whether showcasing a sculpture, walking through an exhibit, or offering commentary on a painting's composition, artists and curators can now provide a closer approximation of the in-person experience.

“Art is inherently spatial,” said Bob Douglas, CEO of OPIC Technologies, Inc.“It matters how a viewer stands in front of a piece, how the light interacts with the surface, how one work relates to another in a shared space. Our technology brings that physical context to digital audiences.”

For art influencers, this means a more compelling way to share creative processes, host live critiques, or tour studios. For galleries and museums, it offers a powerful tool to connect with patrons, students, and collectors who may never set foot inside their doors.

“Spatial Livestreaming gives creators and institutions the ability to share not just the artwork, but the full experience of encountering it,” Douglas added.“This opens new opportunities for education, appreciation, and global access to visual culture.”

From solo studio broadcasts to full gallery walkthroughs, OPIC's platform supports immersive storytelling and curatorial experiences that reflect the depth and complexity of the visual arts.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in Spatial Livestream Technology, providing real-time immersive media that captures depth, motion, and spatial relationships. With applications across art, fashion, education, music, sports, and travel, OPIC is redefining how people connect with physical spaces through digital experiences. Headquartered in Orlando, OPIC is committed to building tools that make content more dimensional, more human, and more accessible.



