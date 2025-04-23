Buy. Hold. Earn Rewards. Paypal Unlocks Rewards For Holding Paypal USD

Users to receive 3.7% annually in PayPal USD (PYUSD) for holding the stablecoin on PayPal or Venmo

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL ) today introduced rewards for PYUSD1, a new loyalty offering that will provide US users the ability to earn 3.7%2 annually in rewards on holdings of PayPal USD (PYUSD) in their PayPal or Venmo wallets. Available in Summer 2025, PayPal and Venmo3 users will be able to earn rewards on their PYUSD balances, which they can use to pay at millions of merchants, send directly to PayPal and Venmo users, fund remittances on Xoom without transaction fees, convert 1:1 to their fiat balance, convert to other cryptocurrencies, and send onchain to supported wallets on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains.

"At PayPal, we believe stablecoins have the power to reshape the future of commerce as the foundation for the next generation of payments. Combining this innovative technology with our expansive global network allows us to help all users thrive in the world economy," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. "Consumers and businesses use PYUSD today for commerce, crypto, peer-to-peer transfers and B2B payments. We're demonstrating our commitment to an innovative, commerce-ready ecosystem by enabling it for the settlement of cross border transfers, vendor payments and in the future for additional payment use cases like payouts and bill pay."

Users will receive 3.7% annually2 in PYUSD on their PYUSD holdings on PayPal or Venmo. Users can immediately use any rewards received to send to other users, fund international transfers, exchange for fiat, or make purchases at millions of merchants with PayPal Checkout.

Commerce-Ready : All PYUSD – purchased and received - can be used seamlessly to fund payments within the PayPal and Venmo ecosystems. Consumers can buy, send, and spend PYUSD both domestically and internationally – giving users additional flexibility and choice in how they use it. Accrue Rewards Daily, Receive Rewards Monthly: 3.7% annual rewards rate2, awarded out in PYUSD the following month and added directly to the user's Cryptocurrencies Hub.

Users can opt into or opt out of the program at any time and redeem their PYUSD holdings for USD quickly and easily in their PayPal or Venmo Cryptocurrencies Hub.

1 Rewards for PYUSD may not be available to New York State-based users at launch.

2 Anticipated rate upon program launch. The PYUSD rewards rate will be determined at all times in PayPal's sole discretion and is not guaranteed. PayPal reserves the right to change the PYUSD rewards rate at any time. Program will be subject to terms and conditions available upon launch.

3 Only Venmo consumer accounts are eligible to receive rewards. Venmo Teen Accounts and Venmo Business Profile users are not eligible to participate in the program.

About PayPal USD (PYUSD)

PayPal USD is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a fully chartered limited purpose trust company. Paxos and its products – including expansion to new blockchains – are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Reserves for PayPal USD are fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents, and PayPal USD can be bought or sold through PayPal and Venmo at a rate of $1.00 per PayPal USD.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit , and .

PYUSD IS NOT INSURED BY THE FDIC, SIPC, OR ANY OTHER PUBLIC OR PRIVATE INSURER, INCLUDING AGAINST CYBER THEFT OR THEFT BY OTHER MEANS. PAYPAL IS A FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AND NOT A DEPOSITORY INSTITUTION. PYUSD, THE PYUSD REWARDS PROGRAM, AND YOUR CRYPTOCURRENCIES HUBS ARE NOT BANK DEPOSITS OR OTHER DEPOSIT ACCOUNTS. PAYPAL DOES NOT INTEND FOR PYUSD REWARDS TO CONSTITUTE A SECURITIES OFFERING AND PARTICIPATION IN THE LOYALTY PROGRAM IS NOT AN INVESTMENT IN A SECURITIES OFFERING.

PayPal, Inc. (NMLS ID #: 910457) is licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

