Russia Increases Drone Production for Ukrainian Conflict
(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Leader Vladimir Putin disclosed that over 1.5 million unmanned aerial vehicles were supplied to Russian military units over the past year.
Speaking during a session of the Military-Industrial Commission in Moscow, Putin emphasized the volume of drone deployment to combat zones, including "around 4,000 FPV virtually controlled drones."
Despite the large numbers, he admitted this quantity still falls short of what is required to fulfill the military's expanding operational demands.
Praising the consistent work of the Defense Ministry, the Russian leader recognized that further efforts are necessary to boost manufacturing capacity. “I know very well, and many of you here today know it just as well, that these weapons are still lacking.
There is a shortage. I am aware of the daily work being done by the Ministry of Defense, the minister himself, and our industrial enterprises.
There are plans in motion, and the process is underway,” he stated, pointing to ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the shortfall.
Putin also provided an optimistic overview of the country’s military-industrial sector.
He highlighted that the majority of defense-related factories achieved their production goals effectively and within the designated timelines.
He added that in several key areas, manufacturing output had even surpassed projections.
“For example, production of weapons of destruction, communication systems, reconnaissance equipment, and electronic warfare systems has more than doubled. Our forces received over 4,000 armored vehicles and 180 combat aircraft and helicopters,” he noted.
