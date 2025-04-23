Ericsson Expands Manufacturing In India Through VVDN Partnership

MENAFN - KNN India)Ericsson, the Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer, is expanding its manufacturing operations in India through a partnership with local electronics contract manufacturer VVDN.

This expansion adds India to Ericsson's existing global manufacturing locations in Mexico, Romania, and China that export equipment internationally.

A portion of the antennas produced in India will be exported, positioning the country as a key location in Ericsson's global supply chain.

The company seeks to better align product development with customer needs across various regions through this strategic move.

The expansion further integrates India into Ericsson's global network while supporting the company's operations within the country.

By June 2025, Ericsson plans to localize all passive antenna production for the Indian market.

This investment aims to achieve faster delivery times, closer collaboration with local partners, and better alignment with customer requirements.

The initiative also supports India's ongoing 5G network rollout while strengthening Ericsson's supply chain responsiveness both domestically and internationally.

"Antennas are the starting point of network operations," said Mikael Eriksson, Head of Ericsson Antenna System.

He mentioned, "Our work in India improves delivery and brings operations closer to customers."

Ericsson has a long history in India, beginning operations in 1903 and establishing local manufacturing in 1994. Since then, the company has collaborated with Indian telecom providers on various network deployments, including the introduction of the Ericsson Radio System and early 5G technology demonstrations.

The expanded Ericsson Antenna System production is led by Ericsson teams with support from suppliers. This approach is designed to maintain global standards while remaining responsive to industry changes.

