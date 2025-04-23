Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack In Jammu And Kashmir
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's position rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.Read Also
The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Republic of India, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
