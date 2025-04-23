Landslide-Hit Srinagar-Jammu Highway Opens For One-Way Traffic

The highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was opened in the wake of a terror attack in the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, in which at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Thousands of tourists are leaving Kashmir after the gruesome terror attack, with authorities making all efforts for their safe return to their respective home states.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was“heartbreaking” to see the exodus of tourists.

“It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave. While DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar and Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction,” Abdullah said in a post on X.

“I've directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar and Jammu allowing tourist vehicles to leave. This will have to be done in a controlled and organised way because the road is still unstable in places and we are also working hard to clear all the stranded vehicles. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us,” he added.

The highway was blocked by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains and cloudbursts early on Sunday. The worst-hit was the four-km stretch between Seri and Maroog, near Ramban town, where the height of the sludge at some places was more than 20 feet, with dozens of vehicles buried under it.

Abdullah had inspected the road stretch on Monday and stressed the need to open the highway on top priority. Returning to Ramban on Tuesday, the chief minister said the officers concerned have informed him that the highway will be restored for one-way traffic within 24 hours.

“The (Jammu-Srinagar) national highway at Ramban is made functional on one-way basis,” the spokesperson said, also announcing the launch of a special train service from the SMVD Katra station to New Delhi to assist the stranded passengers and accommodate the extra rush.

“The administration remains committed to the well-being of all tourists and urges everyone to cooperate and follow the necessary guidelines,” he said.

The spokesperson said tickets shall be available over the counter from the Katra, Udhampur and Jammu stations for the special train, which will depart from the Katra station in Reasi district at 9:20 pm, halt at Udhampur for two minutes from 9:48 pm to 9:50 pm and at Jammu for five minutes from 11 pm.

“This special train will play a crucial role in clearing the additional passenger load and ensuring a safe and comfortable journey to New Delhi. The train shall reach New Delhi at 9:30 am (on Thursday). The passengers stranded at Kashmir and Jammu can use this special train,” he said.

