New Delhi To Host New 4 Million USD Golf Tournament At Historic Delhi Golf Club

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) India's presence on the global golfing map is set for a major boost with the announcement of a new 4 million USD tournament, the richest-ever prize fund for a professional golf event in the country.

Scheduled to be held from October 16-19 at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, the tournament is co-sanctioned by the international tour and the domestic professional golf circuit, DP World Tour, and will play a key role in the final stretch of the 2025 Race to Dubai calendar.

This new championship signifies the growing importance of India not just as an emerging golfing destination but also as a serious sporting market. It follows the success of this year's Hero Indian Open and strengthens the region's momentum in hosting top-tier golf events.

The event also marks a nostalgic return to Delhi Golf Club for the global tour, with the last event held at the venue in 2016. Originally established in the 1930s, the historic Lodhi Course, home to the first Indian Open in 1964, has undergone notable redesigns-most recently in 2019-to bring it up to modern championship standards.

Officials expressed excitement about the tournament's potential to elevate the sport in India. The managing director for the host region highlighted the event as a testament to their long-term commitment to growing golf in the country.

“We are working to elevate the game in every way and drive community impact. This tournament ensures that golf continues to evolve in exciting ways,” he said.

The tour's chief tournament and operations officer echoed the sentiment, noting that the addition of this event builds on a shared vision to grow the game in India.“We're thrilled to return to such an iconic venue and provide more playing opportunities for local and international professionals,” he added.

Former cricketer and President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), Kapil Dev, called it a landmark moment for Indian golf.“This tournament reflects the rising stature of Indian golf on the world stage. A world-class field, a record prize fund, and a historic venue-it's a great opportunity for our players and fans alike,” he said.

The president of Delhi Golf Club, Raj Khosla, also welcomed the return of global golf to the venue.“This course offers a unique charm with ancient Lodhi-era monuments and city-centre access. It promises a great setting for international talent and local fans to come together,” he remarked.