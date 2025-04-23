Thrive Appoints Kimberly Saturley As Chief People Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Global MSSP Announces New Executive Appointment to Support Global HR Strategy

BOSTON, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive , a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and IT managed services, today named Kimberly Saturley as its Chief People Officer (CPO). With experience in scaling organizations, fostering inclusive and high-performing cultures, and building strong global teams, Saturley will oversee Thrive's overarching HR strategy and operations as the company continues to grow.

With over three decades of experience leading human resources teams in high growth organizations within the technology industry, Saturley brings a deep and strategic expertise across all facets of the people function, including talent acquisition and retention, learning and development, culture transformation, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. Before joining Thrive, Kimberly served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for Aqua Security where she built a strategic HR business model, led organizational change management efforts and cultivated cultural, and employee experience initiatives. Her leadership was recognized in the Lead(H)er 2024 series from VentureFizz, celebrating women making an impact in tech

“As Thrive continues to rapidly grow, we are determined to maintain our stellar reputation as a positive place to work by fiercely protecting our culture and advocating for our employees' growth and development,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive.“Kimberly's commitment to talent development, employee education, and a people-first culture strongly aligns with our values and as CPO I know she will be a strategic leader for our human resources department.”

Saturley's appointment comes at an exciting time for Thrive. In January, the company received a strategic investment from Berkshire Partners and Court Square Capital Partners , supporting growth and continued opportunity in the outsourced IT space. The company also appointed Bill McLaughlin as CEO in February.

“As a Boston local and having worked globally in Tech for many years, I'm impressed by Thrive's reputation as an employer that truly values its people. I'm honored to join as CPO at such an exciting time in the company's journey. Thrive's mission, values, and commitment to scaling with heart, clarity, and purpose deeply align with my own. I'm passionate about building a culture where people are enabled and empowered to do their best work, because when our people thrive, our business thrives. I'm excited to build upon a strong foundation, shaping strategies and experiences that empower our teams and elevate Thrive's next chapter,” said Saturley.

