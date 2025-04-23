Tessell Named To CRN’S 2025 Big Data 100 List For Its AI-Powered Multi-Cloud Dbaas Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Recognized as a Top Innovator in Database Systems Helping Enterprises Simplify and Accelerate Data Modernization in the AI Era

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the leading next-generation multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that enables enterprises and startups to accelerate database, data, and application modernization journeys at scale, today announced it has been named to the CRN® 2025 Big Data 100 , an annual list published by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, that recognizes technology vendors delivering innovation and growth in big data, analytics, and data management.

This year's list arrives amid an explosion of global data creation-forecasted to reach 394 zettabytes by 2028, according to Statista-as businesses struggle to keep up with the volume, complexity, and performance requirements of modern data ecosystems. Tessell was recognized in the Database Systems category for its AI-powered, cloud-native platform that simplifies and supercharges the deployment and management of popular database engines like PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle, MongoDB, and Milvus across any cloud environment.

“Being named to the CRN Big Data 100 reflects the momentum we've built in enabling enterprises to overcome the legacy barriers of cloud database management,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder of Tessell.“We're empowering our customers to transition from fragmented, high-cost environments to a unified, intelligent data platform built for performance, resilience, and AI-driven scale.”

Tessell's inclusion highlights the platform's growing traction among enterprises modernizing their infrastructure and adopting AI-centric workflows. On April 9th, Tessell announced a $60 million Series B led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, B37 Ventures, and Rocketship.vc. The funding is being used to accelerate go-to-market expansion and enhance AI-driven features-including vector search, conversational query interfaces, and intelligent workload automation.

Key Capabilities Driving Recognition:



Conversational Data Management (CoDaM): Natural-language interaction with data systems, turning any business user into a data user.

Vector Extension & AI-Readiness: Enhanced support for generative AI workloads with integrated vector search on popular database engines.

Unified Control Plane: One interface to deploy, manage, and govern databases across multiple clouds and engines.

Zero RPO/RTO: Built-in disaster recovery and high availability for mission-critical workloads.

Enterprise Security & Compliance: Robust guardrails and policy-driven access controls for regulated industries. 10x Performance, Fraction of the Cost: Patent-backed innovations eliminate IOPS bottlenecks while reducing TCO.



CRN's 2025 Big Data 100 is segmented into technology categories-including database systems, analytics software, data management, observability, and cloud platforms. Tessell is featured in the Database Systems section alongside a select group of vendors leading innovation in the age of AI, automation, and intelligent data architecture.

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

