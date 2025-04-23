PB5STAR UNVEILS NEW FOOTWEAR AND FRESH, EYE-CATCHING COLORS FOR STYLISH PICKLEBALL PLAYERS

PB5star Doubles Down on Performance with New PB5 Court2 Colorways, Recovery Sandals, and Spring-Ready Apparel

FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PB5star , the leader in pickleball performance and style, is back with a fresh lineup of new colors and updated gear for spring/summer 2025. Known for blending fashion with function, this latest release builds on fan favorites with expanded colorways and performance-driven pieces designed to help players look sharp and play with confidence.

The collection brings fresh new shades to PB5star's signature footwear , court apparel, and recovery wear . From a new fitted tank to stylish post-game slides, the launch reflects PB5star's continued commitment to comfort, movement, and self-expression-on and off the court.

“As we expand, we stay rooted in performance and style,” said Angela Caltagirone, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at PB5star.“This drop reflects what our community asked for-more colors, more comfort, and more chances to play their game their way.”

WHAT'S NEW FROM PB5star:

- Side-split pleated skirt – New release. This flowy, breathable skirt is made for movement and style. Available in White, Powder Pink, Mint, and Black.

- Zip front tank (women's) – A new addition to the apparel lineup. This fitted tank features a front zipper for comfort and ventilation. Offered in White, Powder Pink, and Mint.

- Après sport flip-flops (women's) – A new version of PB5star's recovery footwear. Lightweight and cushioned for post-match comfort. Comes in White, Powder Pink, Mint, Powder Blue, Lilac, Titanium, and Black.

EXPANDED COLORWAYS OF CROWD FAVORITES:

- Women's Court2 shoes – Now in new colorways: White, Mint-Gum, Lilac-Gum, Pink-Multi, and Blue-Multi. These lightweight, high-performance shoes are engineered for agility, balance, and all-day comfort.

- Men's Court2 shoes – Now in Basil-Multi, Astral, Pavement, White/Black, and Black/White. Built with Dynamic Stability AssistTM for traction, balance, and court-ready performance.

- Side-split court dress – Now in White/Pink, Pink/White, Arctic/White, and Black/White. PB5star's best-selling dress blends freedom of movement with sleek, pro-tested style.

Side-split skirt – Refreshed in seven colorways: Astral/Pink, Jade/Black, Soft Clay/Black, White/Black, Pink/Black, Arctic/Black, and Black.

- Ribbed racerback tank – A breathable, flexible court staple, now available in White, Pink, Arctic, and Black.

Men's core performance tee – Lightweight and built for motion. Now available in Arctic, Pavement, Astral, Jade, White, and Black.

- Après sport slide (women's) – Plush and supportive for recovery wear. Now in Dusk, Titanium, Arctic, Peach, Pink, White, and Black.

- Après sport slide (men's) – Full-contact comfort with engineered support. Now available in Astral, Pavement, and Black.

PB5star's fresh lineup is all about feeling and looking your best, on and off the court, and goes beyond just aesthetics. Every item is tested for comfort, durability, and movement. With Dynamic Stability AssistTM technology built into its footwear and lightweight, breathable fabrics in apparel, the new gear supports players through every lunge, slide, and post-game cool down.

Dr. Najwa Javed, Podiatrist, supports,”Investing in the right pickleball shoe is essential for both performance and foot health. As a podiatrist, I emphasize that proper pickleball shoes are designed specifically for the unique demands of the sport, where quick lateral movements, rapid stops, and bursts of speed are common. I recommend PB5 Court2 shoes.”

ABOUT PB5STAR

PB5star is a premier pickleball footwear, apparel, and game gear company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven footwear and clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. PB5star combines innovative design with premium materials and 30 years of bio-mechanic experience to create stellar footwear. We're proud to support the sport at every level-from grassroots events at local clubs to major leagues. We're also engaged with the APP Collegiate League, PPA World Championship, and local NPL teams. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers performance footwear and apparel that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

