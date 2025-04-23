International Forum On Northeast China Impressions: The Local-Cosmopolitan Dimensions Of Northeast China's Culture Held At Jilin University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the Publicity Department of the CPC Jilin Provincial Committee, the Education Department of Jilin Province, the Foreign Affairs Office of Jilin Province, and the Jilin Province Department of Culture and Tourism, as well as leaders from other universities in Jilin province and representatives from the Jilin Branch of Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group Jilin Bureau.

During the ceremony, Jilin University, on behalf of other universities in Jilin Province, proposed the Launch of the Jilin Province Universities International Communication Alliance Initiative. Representatives from 12 universities-including Jilin University, Northeast Normal University, Yanbian University, Changchun University of Technology, Changchun University of Chinese Medicine, Jilin Normal University, Jilin University of Finance and Economics, Jilin Jianzhu University, Changchun University, Jilin Engineering Normal University, Jilin International Studies University, and Jilin Animation Institute-jointly signed the declaration of initiative.

The forum brought together dozens of experts, scholars, and youth representatives from 16 countries, including the United States, Russia, France, South Korea, Canada, Spain, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Cuba, Thailand, Laos, Pakistan, and Vietnam. The event featured discussions on key topics, including "Dialogue on New Paradigms for the International Dissemination of Northeast China's Culture", "Local Culture and Global Aesthetics Dialogue in the International Communication of Northeast China's Literature", "Dynamic Interpretation and Global Reception of Northeast China's Industrial Culture", "The Living Heritage and Global Dialogue of Northeast China's Folk Culture", "Contemporary Transformation and Cross-Cultural Integration of Northeast China's Art and Culture", and "Sustainable Development and Global Cooperation in Northeast China's Ecological Industries". Professor Zhang Fugui from Jilin University emphasized the importance of multidimensional integration in innovating the international communication of Northeast China's culture, advocating for cross-boundary storytelling to bridge the local value experiences of Northeast China's culture with global civilizational resonance. Additionally, the forum hosted art and photography exhibitions showcasing Northeast China's culture.

