Enemies Attack Several Districts Of Kyiv Region, Damaging Houses And Enterprises, And Causing Injuries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The terrorist country continues to wage war on the civilian population. The enemy is deliberately attacking critical infrastructure and people's homes,” the post says.

One person was injured. A resident of the Ivano-Frankivsk region was driving a truck during the attack and suffered shrapnel wounds to his back. He was hospitalized at a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

In Vyshhorod, windows in a high-rise building were damaged.

In the Boryspil district, production facilities and two cars were damaged.

In the Bucha district, a fire broke out at a construction site.

In the Obukhiv district, the premises of a municipal enterprise in one of the communities were damaged.

The servicemembers remind that the alert remains in effect. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration asks everyone to stay in safe places.

As reported by Ukrinform, a large-scale air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

