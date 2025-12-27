Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Power Outage Reported After Strike In Dzhankoi, Crimea

2025-12-27 12:04:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Suspilne Crimea, according to Ukrinform.

“In the settlement of Isliam-Terek (Kirovske) in the Feodosia district, the occupiers are putting out a fire. According to Kryuchkov, an adviser to the occupation head of Crimea, who posted on Telegram, a Ukrainian drone struck an 'infrastructure facility,'” the report says.

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind also reported a strike in the settlement of Kirovske. Explosions were also heard in the Dzhankoi district, following which a power outage occurred in Dzhankoi.

Read also: Romania scrambles F-16 jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that two powerful explosions occurred during the night of December 26 near the Kacha Airfield in the area outside temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

UkrinForm

