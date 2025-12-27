Power Outage Reported After Strike In Dzhankoi, Crimea
“In the settlement of Isliam-Terek (Kirovske) in the Feodosia district, the occupiers are putting out a fire. According to Kryuchkov, an adviser to the occupation head of Crimea, who posted on Telegram, a Ukrainian drone struck an 'infrastructure facility,'” the report says.
The Telegram channel Crimean Wind also reported a strike in the settlement of Kirovske. Explosions were also heard in the Dzhankoi district, following which a power outage occurred in Dzhankoi.Read also: Romania scrambles F-16 jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa region
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that two powerful explosions occurred during the night of December 26 near the Kacha Airfield in the area outside temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment