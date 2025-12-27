403
Malaysian Court Orders Lengthy Sentence to Ex-Premier
(MENAFN) A court in Malaysia on Friday handed former Prime Minister Najib Razak a 15-year jail sentence and levied a fine totaling 11.3 billion Malaysian ringgits (around $2.7 billion) after he was convicted on four counts of abuse of authority and 21 charges linked to money laundering.
The punishment stemmed from the misappropriation of 2.3 billion ringgits ($568 million) connected to the sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), as reported by a news agency, the government-run news agency.
High Court Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah ruled that Najib’s prison term would commence in 2028, following the completion of his current six-year incarceration tied to a separate case involving SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, according to a media outlet.
Now 72, Najib has been embroiled in multiple legal proceedings related to the 1MDB controversy. Malaysian and United States investigators have alleged that approximately $4.5 billion was siphoned from the fund through a complex global scheme spanning from 2009 to 2014.
In 2020, he was convicted of criminal breach of trust and misuse of power for unlawfully obtaining funds diverted from 1MDB.
Najib, who served two consecutive terms as head of government beginning in 2009, is presently carrying out his sentence at Kajang Prison in Malaysia’s Selangor state.
